Woman dies in horror accident in Malta after quadbike falls off cliff near iconic sea landmark

30 June 2024, 08:27 | Updated: 30 June 2024, 08:39

A woman has died at the iconic landmark on the island of Malta
A woman has died at the iconic landmark on the island of Malta. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 31-year-old woman has died in Malta after a quadbike she was on fell into the sea near the iconic sea landmark of Wied il-Mielaħ in Gozo

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The police said the accident happened on Saturday at around 8pm in Triq Wied il-Mielaħ, Għarb.

Enquiries show the quad bike, driven by a 47-year-old Italian man, with the victim as passenger, was being driven close to the cliff edge.

The driver lost control of the quadbike, but managed to jump off before it fell into the sea.

However, the woman did not and fell to her death.

The arch is located at the end of the Salt Valley, Malta
The Wied il-Mielaħ Window is a natural limestone arch on the north-west coast of Gozo. Picture: Alamy

The police, Armed Forces of Malta and Civil Protection Department were called in to rescue the woman, but she was sadly dead as she was brought on land, local media reports.

The man was administered first aid after suffering light injuries before he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

So far, it is not clear the identity of the victim.

The Wied il-Mielaħ Window is a natural limestone arch on the north-west coast of Gozo.

It is located at the end of the Salt Valley.

