Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting MoD police with knife

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster. Picture: LBC

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting two police officers with a knife in Westminster.

He was said to have approached the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Police officers in Horse Guards Parade at around 8.50am on Monday.

Police used a taser on the man before restraining him, the Met said.

He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

No-one was injured and the man remains in custody at central London police station.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added.

An investigation has since been launched, with the Met working closely with the MoD as it progresses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or otherwise has information can call 101, providing the reference 1730/18APR.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.