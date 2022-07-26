Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at pub in east London

By Emma Soteriou

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the back at a pub in Havering.

Phillip Kemps, 29, of Redbridge, was charged on Tuesday and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

He was remanded in custody and will appear next on Monday 22 August at a court to be determined.

It follows an incident which took place at the Fatling pub in Hornchurch at around midnight on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital with stab wounds that were assessed as non-life threatening.

Next of kin has been informed about his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Simon Williams, from the local policing team in Havering, previously said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the many members of the public who got in touch to assist with our enquiries.

"I am aware that footage of the incident has been posted on social media and I would ask the public to now stop sharing the video out of respect of the victim and to avoid prejudicing any future court proceedings."

At the time, the pub said in a Facebook post: "Sadly last night we had an incident here at the Fatling outside the pub, thankfully due to the speedy actions of the staff members and our medically trained door team the incident was dealt promptly and we are pleased to say the victim is well and recovering."