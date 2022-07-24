Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack. Picture: Met Police/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

This is the man detectives want to identify after a man was repeatedly stabbed in the back at a pub in East London.

Officers on patrol were made aware about a 23-year-old being attacked just after midnight on Saturday at the Fatling Hornchurch pub.

Paramedics gave first aid to the victim and he has been taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Next of kin has been informed about his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Joe Seals said: "We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify.

Police are trying to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

"I would encourage anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately."

The pub wrote on Facebook: "Sadly last night we had an incident here at the Fatling outside the pub, thankfully due to the speedy actions of the staff members and our medically trained door team the incident was dealt promptly and we are pleased to say the victim is well and recovering."

Call 101 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.