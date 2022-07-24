Breaking News

Man shot dead at huge gathering in east London park as police launch murder probe

24 July 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 24 July 2022, 12:47

The shooting took place at a big gathering in Cheney Row Park
The shooting took place at a big gathering in Cheney Row Park. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 28-year-old man has died after being shot at a huge gathering in a park in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police rushed to Cheney Row Park in Waltham Forest at about 12.30am after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

Two men later turned up at hospital in east London, and one died later of gunshot injuries.

The other man, who is in his 30s, had stab wounds. He has been discharged but arrested over the incident.

Police said up to 100 people were at the park gathering and ask witnesses to think of the victim’s grieving family and come forward.

Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "My heart goes out to the family of the man who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence.

"I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing.

"I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event - even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward.

"There will have been footage and images captured at the event, and we need to see these.

"Please ensure that all such material is saved - we will provide a link for it to be uploaded shortly.

"To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim's grieving mother and father this morning. They deserve answers."

Call police on 101 using reference 267/24jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Mr Chada jumped into Lake Garda to save his son but has gone missing

Hero dad feared dead after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both vowed to tackle immigration if they become prime minister

Rishi Sunak pledges annual refugee cap as Liz Truss vows to expand Rwanda plan

A woman found a dead body in the back of her GoCar rental (stock image)

Woman finds dead body in boot of rental car after investigating strange smell

A woman was impaled when a sailfish leapt out of the ocean

Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister

Voters think Sunak would be better PM than Truss, new poll shows

Liz Truss has described a Russian attack on the port of Odesa as "absolutely appalling"

'Absolutely appalling': Liz Truss condemns Odesa attack hours after grain deal signed

The baby was left in a hot car all day (file photo)

Baby dies in hot car after dad 'forgets to drop child at nursery and goes to work'

Monkeypox is now classed as a global emergency by the World Health Organisation

Monkeypox declared 'global emergency' by World Health Organisation

Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court

Man who claims he can't stop farting after eating sandwich five years ago sues for £200k

The PM visited Ukrainian troops in training

Boris gets to grips with machine guns as he preps troops to take on Putin's forces

The swimmers went missing near Clacton Pier

Body found in search for 21-year-old who went missing at Clacton Pier

Liz Truss has called for more action from France to tackle hours-long queues around Dover

Liz Truss calls for 'more action' from France as families face 11-hour queues in Dover

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese module lifts off

China launches first of two lab modules to join space station
Police at shooting scene

Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

Odesa air strike damage

Russia claims missile attack on port of Odesa targeted military facilities
First Peoples worshippers

Pope travels to Canada for apology to Indigenous groups

Home damaged

Palestinians killed in West Bank gun battle with Israeli forces
Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia condemned after missile strike on Ukrainian port hours after grain deal
California Wildfires

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park
California Wildfires

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

Greece Wildfires

Hotels and homes evacuated as Greece battles four major wildfires
Joe Biden

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, doctor says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London