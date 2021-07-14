Man, 37, arrested after England football players racially abused

14 July 2021, 17:25 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 17:27

England during the penalty shootout against Italy
England during the penalty shootout against Italy. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been arrested after England football players were racially abused online following the team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who missed penalties in the shootout against Italy, have all been targeted on social media.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act, police said.

He voluntarily handed himself in at Cheadle Heath police station in Greater Manchester on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Police arrest 50-year-old man over racist Marcus Rashford tweet

The man, from Ashton upon Mersey, was later released under investigation.

Police said a post was made on Sunday evening, following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Detective Inspector Matt Gregory, of Greater Manchester Police's Trafford division, said: "The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening.

"We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable."

Police would like to hear from anyone with information on 0161 856 4973, quoting incident number 109 of 12/7/2021. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has been a victim, or witness of hate crime, report it at your earliest opportunity via 101, LiveChat or online at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively you can visit www.letsendhatecrime.com.

