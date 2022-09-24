Man, 86, found dead in crashed car two days after being reported missing

24 September 2022, 18:35

John Winton McNab, 86, was found two days after being reported missing
John Winton McNab, 86, was found two days after being reported missing. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

Police have found the body of an elderly man in a crashed car two days after he was reported missing.

John Winton McNab, 86, was the driver of a grey Mercedes B car, which was discovered having been involved in a crash in the Highlands at about 1.20pm on Sunday September 18.

Police Scotland confirmed that Mr McNab, from Perth, was reported missing two days before on Friday September 16.

The independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has now been instructed to investigate his death.

Police Scotland said it had also referred the incident to PIRC.

It comes as Mr McNab's family thanked all those who had been involved in looking for him.

His car was discovered after having been involved in a crash on the A887 at Invermoriston.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, the family said: "We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.

"We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time."

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened were ongoing, with the force urging anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken to an officer to contact them.

