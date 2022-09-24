Police hunt men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

24 September 2022, 16:54

Police are hunting four men in connection to disorder during the Euro 2020 final.
Police are hunting four men in connection to disorder during the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for four men in connection with assaults on emergency workers and members of the public during the Euro 2020 final.

The Metropolitan Police released images of four men police they want to identify in connection to the disorder, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Three of the men are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on 11 July 2021, the force said.

Meanwhile, the fourth is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public in Trafalgar Square on the same day.

One of the men wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium
One of the men wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Metropolitan Police
The pictures show all four men wearing white, with at least one wearing a football shirt.

Fans were left devastated at the time after losing to Italy on a penalty shoot-out.

However, the chaos began before the game, with rowdy fans having been seen clashing with police in the build up.

Crowds of ticketless visitors also attempted to storm the stadium, forcing Wembley to be briefly locked down.

An independent review into the disorder later found that it could have led to several fatalities after more than 20 "near-misses".

The man wanted in connection with assault on a member of the public in Trafalgar Square
The man wanted in connection with assault on a member of the public in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anyone who can help officers identify the men are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3224/23Sep. You can also tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

