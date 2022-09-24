Breaking News

Two teenagers die and two people left with life-threatening injuries after Nottinghamshire horror crash

24 September 2022, 12:13 | Updated: 24 September 2022, 12:25

The incident happened at on Southwell Road in Nottinghamshire
The incident happened at on Southwell Road in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two teenagers have died and three others have been after a car crash in Nottinghamshire.

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene in Southwell Road, Gonalston, at about 10.45pm on Thursday.

Two other people were taken to Queen's Medical Centre with potentially life-threatening injuries while a fifth has also been hurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident which involved two cars.

Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of everyone involved.

"Our specialist trained officers are working to offer families support at this incredibly sad time.

"Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage that may be helpful to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Damien West said: "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have died in this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected."

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 801 of 22 September 2022.

