Man arrested after security breach at Windsor Castle ahead of Queen's speech

25 December 2021, 15:36 | Updated: 25 December 2021, 15:47

Police arrested a teenager at Windsor Castle
Police arrested a teenager at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Officers have arrested a man suspected of carrying an offensive weapon after a "security breach" at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is staying for Christmas.

Police said a 19-year-old was arrested and is being held in custody.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to the breach in the grounds of the castle at about 8.30am.

The Queen has been celebrating Christmas there with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Read more: Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas speech: 'One familiar laugh is missing'

The teenager is from Southampton.

Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears, said: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

"Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

"We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

