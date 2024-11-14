Man charged with carrying offensive weapons after 'knife' incident near Parliament

14 November 2024, 12:12

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament
Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after reports of a “knifeman” outside Parliament earlier this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Allington, from March in Cambridgeshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, The Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to the scene just after 2pm where they arrested Allington.

Read more: Woman arrested over Dorset care home deaths released without charge

Read more: First picture of Walworth market 'knife rampage' victim as suspect appears in court

No injuries have been reported and the area around Carriage Gates, which is one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster, was cordoned off.

Lewis Allington will appear in court on Thursday.
Lewis Allington will appear in court on Thursday. Picture: PA

A parliament spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation."

The Metropolitan Police said: "A man has been charged following an incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, 12 November.

"Lewis Allington, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, was charged on Wednesday, 13 November, with two offences of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 November."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A 'major' suspected people smugger has been arrested in Amsterdam

'Major' Turkish supplier of small boats for Channel migrant crossings arrested as 'British FBI' swoop in airport

Clifton Suspension Bridge has quit Elon Musk's X after 15 years on the site.

Clifton suspension bridge dramatically departs from Twitter sparking wave of online jokes

Exclusive
Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year.

Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year
Two Just Stop Oil protesters charged over June's incident

Two Just Stop Oil activists charged after orange paint thrown over Stonehenge

Exclusive
Michael Harris died in an e-scooter crash

'My best friend was killed in e-scooter crash - I'm urging the government not to legalise them for use on roads'

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth.

First picture of Walworth market 'knife rampage' victim as suspect appears in court

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died and seven people were taken to hospital

Woman arrested over Dorset care home deaths released without charge

Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz

Trump's pick for US attorney-general faced sex-trafficking investigation by department he's now set to lead

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

The mother said her daughter was threatened with detention for wearing a poppy to school

Mother's fury after daughter 'threatened with detention for wearing poppy to school'

Which? has launched a £3billion suit against Apple.

Which? launches £3 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud use - as 40 million Brits could receive payout

David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners protest over funding

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Ukraine-style visa scheme for Gaza families proposed by Labour MP

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden
Royal Courts of Justice

'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit
King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere
Focused businessman working at laptop in highrise office, London, UK

Civil servants call for four-day week, saying move is 'critical to attaining a good quality of life'
ed

Fireworks linked to death of baby red panda who died from 'stress' on Bonfire Night

Guests Appear On The Laura Keunssberg Show

Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News