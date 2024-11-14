Man charged with carrying offensive weapons after 'knife' incident near Parliament

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after reports of a “knifeman” outside Parliament earlier this week.

Lewis Allington, from March in Cambridgeshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, The Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to the scene just after 2pm where they arrested Allington.

No injuries have been reported and the area around Carriage Gates, which is one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster, was cordoned off.

Lewis Allington will appear in court on Thursday. Picture: PA

A parliament spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation."

The Metropolitan Police said: "A man has been charged following an incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, 12 November.

"Lewis Allington, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, was charged on Wednesday, 13 November, with two offences of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 November."