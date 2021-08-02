Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at north Wales holiday park

2 August 2021, 20:57 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 20:58

Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales.
Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenage girl at a holiday park in North Wales.

Police were called to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon, following a report of a "domestic disturbance".

A 15-year-old girl tragically died at the scene.

Matthew Selby, 19, from the Greater Manchester area, was charged with murder on Monday, North Wales Police said in a statement.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

The force said: "We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation."

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said at the weekend it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident which it described as "isolated and unprecedented".

Read more: Covid-19: What are the latest changes to the travel rules?

Latest News

See more Latest News

DaBaby

DaBaby offers second apology after homophobic comments

The number of coronavirus patients admitted into English hospitals on July 31 was the lowest since July 16

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked - figures
A Covid-19 booster vaccine programme would see all clinically vulnerable people and those over 50 offered a third Covid jab before Christmas

Covid vaccine booster decision to be made in next few weeks

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

Twitter

Verified Cormac McCarthy Twitter account is a fake

Morfydd Clark

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings prequel series to go to air in 2022

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful competitor' in female weightlifting, says Olympic gender adviser

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser
Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London