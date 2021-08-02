Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at north Wales holiday park

Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenage girl at a holiday park in North Wales.

Police were called to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon, following a report of a "domestic disturbance".

A 15-year-old girl tragically died at the scene.

Matthew Selby, 19, from the Greater Manchester area, was charged with murder on Monday, North Wales Police said in a statement.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

The force said: "We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation."

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said at the weekend it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident which it described as "isolated and unprecedented".

