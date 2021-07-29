Covid-19: What are the latest changes to the travel rules?

29 July 2021

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced major changes to the Covid travel restrictions.

The Cabinet minister said: "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK."

Currently, only travellers who have received two doses of a vaccine in the UK are permitted to enter the UK from an amber country - such as the US and most of the EU - without self-isolating for 10 days, except those returning from France.

In a nutshell, what has been announced?

Quarantine will be waived for fully vaccinated travellers from the US and much of Europe arriving in England.

What impact will that have?

It means trips to England will be viable for millions of people in those countries, boosting UK travel and tourism firms.

When does the change come into effect?

On Monday August 2 at 4am.

What parts of Europe are included?

The whole of the EU except France, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and Vatican City.

What does fully vaccinated mean?

Travellers planning to take advantage of the new policy must be fully vaccinated with jabs authorised by the EU's European Medicines Agency, the Food and Drug Administration in the US, or in the Swiss vaccination programme.

Will arrivals still be tested for coronavirus?

Yes, they will be required to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on or before the second day after they arrive in England.

They will be exempt from the day eight test.

What about children?

Children who usually live in the US or in one of the named European countries will be exempt from quarantine and the day eight test.

Those aged between five and 10 will also be exempt from the pre-departure test, with under-5s exempt from all tests.

What is the situation in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales?

Scotland and Wales have since followed the Government's move on quarantine requirements.

The Welsh Government said it "regrets" the move but added it would be "ineffective" to have different rules for Wales.

Ministers in Northern Ireland will consider a proposal to follow suit during Thursday's scheduled executive meeting. Health Minister Robin Swann is proposing that the region adopts the same rule change on Monday.

What do the changes mean for UK travellers?

Nothing. People who have been fully vaccinated are already exempt from self-isolation when returning from a country on the amber list, which includes the US and those EU countries not on the quarantine-free green list.

No reciprocal deal has been reached with the US, meaning UK visitors are still banned from entering due to coronavirus fears.

What are the rules for travel from France to England?

They are unchanged. Travellers will continue to be required to quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated.

What else was announced by Mr Shapps?

International cruises will be permitted to resume departing and arriving in England.

Ships operating in England are currently restricted to domestic sailings.

