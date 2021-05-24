Man charged with murder of missing woman Agnes Akom

24 May 2021, 11:21

Agnes Akom was last seen on May 9
Agnes Akom was last seen on May 9. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

A 63-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Agnes Akom.

The 20-year-old Hungarian, who had been living in the UK for three years, has been missing since she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway, north-west London, on May 9.

Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with her disappearance and charged with her murder on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later on Monday.

Agnes is described as around 5ft 5in with blonde hair, and was wearing a distinctive white fake fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers when she went missing.

Her body has not yet been found, with police saying in Monday's statement that detectives are still pursuing all possible lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious they feel may be relevant.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or at the incident room on 020 8358 0100, or by tweeting @MetCC, quoting the reference 21MIS013067.

