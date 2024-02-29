Horror as man found with ‘penis bitten off and eaten by pet dog’ after neighbours reported relentless barking

The man was found at his home in Herne, Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man was discovered by police at his home in Germany after his pet dog had 'bitten his penis off and eaten it'.

Neighbours reported incessant barking coming from the man’s home at around 2am on Tuesday to police.

Police arrived at the single-family home in Herne, north-west Germany where they heard agonised groans from inside the property.

They broke down the door to find the man, 66, and his dog, described as ‘about the size of a Jack Russell’.

Police realised the man was in a life-threatening condition and rushed him to hospital.

The ‘instrument of the crime’, or rather, the man’s penis has not yet been recovered from the scene, according to German outlet Bild.

As the man is unable to assist officials due to his current condition, officials have hypothesised that the dog was most likely behind the man’s injury.

The 66-year-old was put into an artificial coma upon his arrival at the hospital, First Police Chief Inspector Frank Lemanis told the outlet.

The inspector, from Bochum police, said: “The man has been put into an artificial coma by the doctors. We hope we can interview him soon.

“One hypothesis, of course, is that the dog, which is about the size of a Jack Russell terrier, bit off the penis and ate it. The wound could also be a bite wound.

“But it's also possible a sex accident or a crime.”

Police have now appealed for witnesses as they investigate the incident.

A murder squad has reportedly picked up the case to “clear up the crime, which has so far been completely open”.

Despite the shocking nature of the case, it would not be the first time such an incident has occurred - or at least if the hypothesis turns out to be correct.

In a similar incident back in 2012, local German media reported a 61-year-old man having his genitals bitten by a dog and had to be rushed to hospital.

After a lengthy operation, the man’s genitals were saved, but the dog and its owner were never located.