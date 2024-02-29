Horror as man found with ‘penis bitten off and eaten by pet dog’ after neighbours reported relentless barking

29 February 2024, 18:04

The man was found at his home in Herne, Germany.
The man was found at his home in Herne, Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man was discovered by police at his home in Germany after his pet dog had 'bitten his penis off and eaten it'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neighbours reported incessant barking coming from the man’s home at around 2am on Tuesday to police.

Police arrived at the single-family home in Herne, north-west Germany where they heard agonised groans from inside the property.

They broke down the door to find the man, 66, and his dog, described as ‘about the size of a Jack Russell’.

Police realised the man was in a life-threatening condition and rushed him to hospital.

The ‘instrument of the crime’, or rather, the man’s penis has not yet been recovered from the scene, according to German outlet Bild.

As the man is unable to assist officials due to his current condition, officials have hypothesised that the dog was most likely behind the man’s injury.

The 66-year-old was put into an artificial coma upon his arrival at the hospital, First Police Chief Inspector Frank Lemanis told the outlet.

Read more: 'Let's create the Wonka-Verse!': Willy Wonka actor from disastrous event wants to meet Timothée Chalamet

Read more: Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different health problems including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death

The inspector, from Bochum police, said: “The man has been put into an artificial coma by the doctors. We hope we can interview him soon.

“One hypothesis, of course, is that the dog, which is about the size of a Jack Russell terrier, bit off the penis and ate it. The wound could also be a bite wound.

“But it's also possible a sex accident or a crime.”

Police have now appealed for witnesses as they investigate the incident.

A murder squad has reportedly picked up the case to “clear up the crime, which has so far been completely open”.

Despite the shocking nature of the case, it would not be the first time such an incident has occurred - or at least if the hypothesis turns out to be correct.

In a similar incident back in 2012, local German media reported a 61-year-old man having his genitals bitten by a dog and had to be rushed to hospital.

After a lengthy operation, the man’s genitals were saved, but the dog and its owner were never located.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

Israeli troops ‘fire on people waiting for aid’ as Gaza death tolls hits 30,000

Jess Phillips has said the person who allowed Couzens' employment should be 'for the chopping block'.

Person who allowed Wayne Couzens to be employed ‘has to be for the chopping block’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Christian Horner

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'texts leaked', as Red Bull F1 boss cleared of inappropriate behaviour claims

Russia Ukraine War

Russian onslaught targets more Ukrainian towns and villages

Sergei Sokolov

Editor of top independent Russian newspaper detained for ‘discrediting military’

Yvette Cooper said Wayne Couzens should never have been hired

Yvette Cooper calls for police being probed for sex or domestic abuse to be suspended, after damning Couzens report

Texas Wildfires

Huge wildfire grows to become largest in history of Texas

The business will reduce its workforce by around 1,500 jobs, but subject to consultation.

Sainsbury's to axe 1,500 jobs across UK in bid to save £1 billion a year

Donald Prentice Patience was murdered

'Heroin addict Labradoodle thief' faces life in jail after murdering 'loving father', as body found in duvet cover

Julian Knight

Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight following allegation of serious sexual assault

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'wonderful, brave man' after his death at 66

Red Bull's Team Principal broke his silence as part of a live television interview ahead of the first practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner breaks silence in first live TV interview since inappropriate behaviour accusations surfaced
An image released by the IDF of the scene

Dozens killed in Gaza aid queue after Israel opens fire on civilians, as IDF says most victims run over by trucks

Nicaragua Crackdown Scouts

Nicaragua crackdown ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’ – UN

The council tenants have now been invited to meet with a housing and support officer.

Hundreds of homes evacuated after Raac panels discovered, with nearly 300 council tenants impacted

Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paris Atmosphere – Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Final

Leap-year newspaper raises money and laughs in France

Homeless people sleeping on the pavement outside retails chain stores store along Oxford Street in central London

Rough sleeping spike 'fuelled by government moving refugees out of hostels after 28 days', council leader says
Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

"I am also a Wonka! I think we can do this!" Paul said in his video.

'Let's create the Wonka-Verse!': Willy Wonka actor from disastrous event wants to meet Timothée Chalamet
Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire

Police admit evidence in murder probe may have been lost after discovering dog walker, 65, was shot dead in Aberfeldy
Paul Pogba has been banned

Paul Pogba banned from football for four years after ex-Manchester United star failed drugs test
OLY Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration

Macron vows to swim in cleaned-up Seine during tour of Olympic village

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.

Everton fan jailed for 15 weeks for racially abusing fellow fan on club's Facebook page

Figure Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT creator signs deal to put AI into humanoid robots

Russia Putin

Sending Western troops to Ukraine risks global nuclear conflict, says Putin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism
Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit