Manchester Airport closes its runways due to ‘significant levels of snow’

Snowploughs at Manchester Airport earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Manchester Airport has closed its runways due to ‘significant levels of snow’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a statement, the airport said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to significant levels of snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."

Temperatures are forecast to plummet as low as -16C in some areas. There are multiple yellow snow alerts in place today across the UK.

LIVE: Wildfires sweep through Hollywood Hills as neighbourhoods destroyed and death toll rises

Read more: The Hollywood stars whose dream homes have burned to the ground as devastating LA wildfires destroy California

ℹ️ 09.01.25 | 9am​



Information for passengers due to travel from @manairport. pic.twitter.com/dGdpA3x1AZ — Manchester Airport (@manairport) January 9, 2025

Commuters are being warned of icy roads and travel disruption, as temperatures plummeted again overnight across the UK.

Yesterday Manchester airport blamed the ‘type of snow’ for being forced to close runways in recent days. Snow frozen below -2C is easier to move than the more slippery snow that causes slush and ice, the airport said.

"This is part of the reason airports in colder countries are able to operate despite regular snow," an airport spokesperson said.

There are currently four weather warnings in place:

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for northern Scotland until midnight on Thursday

A yellow warning for ice has been issued until 10:30 GMT across parts of southern England and south-east Wales

Two yellow warnings for snow and ice are in force until 11:00 GMT - one across western Wales and north-west England, and south-west England; and another for Northern Ireland

Snow, ice and fog yellow weather warnings are in force across the UK on Thursday, after snow and sleet caused disruption on Wednesday.

Significant travel disruption was caused by the snow in Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday, with some roads closed and motorists stationary for "long periods of time", a joint statement from Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon County Council Highways said.

Snow ploughs became stuck in queues of traffic caused by "minor incidents", the statement added.

Ploughs have been fitted to gritters which were working into Thursday morning to clear routes in the area, police and highways officials said.

Overnight on Wednesday, temperatures fell to as low as minus 12C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, while the mercury dropped below zero across much of England and Wales.

Minimum temperatures of minus 16C could be reached on Thursday night, the Met Office said.