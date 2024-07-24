Shocking video shows police officer kicking man's head in Manchester Airport after 'officers punched to the ground'

24 July 2024, 16:10 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 16:58

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground
The video shows police kicking a man on the ground. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A shocking video shows a police officer kicking and stamping on a man's head as he is restrained on the floor of Manchester Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, who appears to have been tasered, lies on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back during the incident at Terminal 2.

A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking. Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment. A female police officer appears to be shocked by the incident.

Police said that they had been called out to an altercation between members of the public, and were attacked while responding.

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken.

Four men have been arrested. Police said that they had referred officers' behaviour for further investigation to its internal standards unit.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

“Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

The video has spread widely on social media. One commenter asked: "Why did the officer have to boot him in the face like that when he was already down?"

Another said: "This is unacceptable and needs to be investigated".

A third commented: "This is so so barbaric."

Contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Manchester Airport said that it was a police matter and they had nothing to add.

