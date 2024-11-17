Man arrested as police launch murder investigation following double stabbing in Manchester

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of two people in Manchester.

Police have launched a double murder inquiry after two people were stabbed in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

The two people died "despite the best efforts" of emergency service workers who arrived at the scene at around 5am on Sunday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Two forensic tents were established on the scene: one in the middle of the road between Great Southern Street and Kippax Street.

GMP has asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Police have yet to release more information regarding the man they have taken into custody.

Earlier, a statement from GMP read: "There is an emergency services presence on Great Southern Street in Moss Side whilst officers respond to an incident.

"Police have attended and despite the best efforts of emergency services, two people were treated at the scene and have sadly been pronounced dead.

"We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder.

"Please avoid the area as there is a large emergency service presence while we establish the full circumstances of the incident this morning."

