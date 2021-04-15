M&S begins legal action against Aldi over Colin the Caterpillar

15 April 2021, 13:34 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 13:37

Marks & Spencer has started legal action against Aldi in an effort to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake
Marks & Spencer has started legal action against Aldi in an effort to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake. Picture: M&S

By Maddie Goodfellow

Marks & Spencer has started legal action against Aldi in an effort to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake with a claim that its rival's Cuthbert the Caterpillar product infringes its trademark.

M&S, which lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court this week, is arguing that the similarity of Aldi's product leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and "ride on the coat-tails" of M&S's reputation with the product.

M&S wants Aldi to remove the product from sale and agree not to sell anything similar in the future.

M&S launched Colin the Caterpillar around 30 years ago and his appearance has been substantially unchanged since around 2004, except for adaptations for events such as Halloween and Christmas, and related products such as Connie the Caterpillar.

The product is central to M&S's partnership with cancer charity Macmillan, and the retailer has created a Colin product for the annual World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraising event.

The cake is a sponge with milk chocolate and buttercream, topped with chocolate sweets and a smiling white chocolate face.

READ MORE: James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

READ MORE: Asda becomes first supermarket to offer Covid-19 vaccinations

M&S has three trademarks relating to Colin, which the retailer believes means Colin has acquired and retains an enhanced distinctive character and reputation.

A spokesman said: "Because we know the M&S brand is special to our customers and they expect only the very best from us, love and care goes into every M&S product on our shelves.

"So we want to protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Biden administration announced the sanctions on Thursday

US expels Russian diplomats and imposes new round of sanctions
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Sapidar Palace in Kabul

US Secretary of State in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
Breaking News

Joe Biden expels 10 Russian diplomats over election interference and hacking
The United States, Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths

WHO: Europe has surpassed one million Covid-19 deaths

A pale-headed snake is photographed in Sydney

Sydney man finds snake in lettuce bought at supermarket

Protests in Minnesota

Ex-police officer charged over fatal shooting of black man in Minnesota

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London