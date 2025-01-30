Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

By Kit Heren and Henry Moore

Marianne Faithfull has died aged 78.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer and actress died in London on Thursday with her family.

She was best known for the song Tears Go By, which reached the UK top 10 upon its release in 1964.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," a spokesperson for Ms Faithfull said.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.

Marianne Faithfull in 1967. Picture: Alamy

"She will be dearly missed."

Faithfull's hits included As Tears Go By, which was written by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Outside of music, Faithfull was known for her acting starring in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.

In the later years of her life, Faithfull provided voice work for several films, including the 2021 remake of Dune and 2023's Wild Summon.

Tributes have flooded in following news of her passing.

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger with Marianne Faithfull. Picture: Alamy

One social media user wrote: "RIP Marianne Faithfull. A cultural icon who made one of the most amazing "comeback" albums ever."

While another added: This one stings. Marianne Faithful is gone.

"I was lucky enough to see her live once. I sat mesmerised the entire time only a few feet away right in front of her. Rest in power, icon."

Faithfull was famously found wearing nothing except a rug at an infamous drugs bust at Rolling Stones guitarist Richards' country house, Redlands, in 1967.

Following her split with Sir Mick, Faithfull spent two years on the streets of Soho while addicted to heroin before living in a squat.

She returned to release an album, Broken English, in 1979, which is now regarded as a classic.

Faithfull re-invented herself in 1987 as a jazz and blues singer, with the critically acclaimed Strange Weather, and in the same decade went into rehab.

Recently she has enjoyed a resurgence and is said to be admired by the likes of Kate Moss and Courtney Love.

The daughter of a British military officer and an Austro-Hungarian Jewish baroness, Faithfull recently appeared in Sofia Coppola's film Marie Antoinette.

She made guest star appearances as God in the TV sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Early films included I'll Never Forget What's 'Is Name, alongside Orson Welles, and Girl On A Motorcycle.