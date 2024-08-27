Mark Zuckerberg says White House 'pressured' Meta to 'censor' Covid-19 stories

Mark Zuckerberg is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with representatives of social media companies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday January 31, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Mark Zuckerberg has admitted he regrets bowing to “pressure” from the Biden administration to "censor" content on Facebook and Instagram relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the US House Committee Chairman, Jim Jordan, the tech billionaire claimed Mr Biden’s administration pressured employees at Meta to block content in 2021.

Mr Zuckerberg alleged that the officials, including those from the White House, "repeatedly pressured" Facebook for months to take down "certain Covid-19 content including humour and satire".

The White House defended its actions, claiming it took "responsible actions to protect public health and safety."

"I believe the government pressure was wrong and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in the letter dated August 26.

"I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today," he added.

"We're ready to push back if something like this happens again."

President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

In response, the White House said: "When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety.

"Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people, while making independent choices about the information they present."

Republicans called Mr Zuckerberg’s letter a “big win” for free speech.

The Meta owner also admitted to “demoting” stories relating to President Biden’s son, Hunter, after being warned by the FBI they may have been part of a coordinated Russian misinformation campaign.

"In retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

"We've changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Mr Zuckerberg also said he would no longer donate money to widen election access for voters through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the company that runs the philanthropy for him and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

In 2020, the tech tycoon donated $400 to help local election offices prepare for voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Accusations quickly spread, however, that these donations benefited the Democratic Party over the Republicans. Mr Zuckerberg said: "I know that some people believe this work benefited one party over the other.

"My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another - or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don't plan on making a similar contribution this cycle."