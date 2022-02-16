Mother admits killing her two children aged 10 and 4 in drink-drive motorway crash

16 February 2022, 13:56 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:15

Mary McCann (top left), has admitted killing two of her children, aged four and 10, in a drink-driving motorway crash.
Mary McCann (top left), has admitted killing two of her children, aged four and 10, in a drink-driving motorway crash. Picture: Facebook

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A mother has admitted killing two of her children, aged four and 10, in a drink-driving motorway crash.

Mary McCann, 35, admitted to two counts of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink at Aylesbury Crown Court today.

She killed her son Smaller, 10, and four-year-old daughter Lilly, after her Vauxhall Astra crashed into a Scania HGV on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

McCann, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, was driving between junctions 14 and 15 late on August 9 last year.

After being charged, she went on the run for nearly a week. Prosecutors said she had failed to contact her solicitors after the funeral of her two children.

The children's aunt, Margaret McCann, 26, had previously said the family were on the way back from a party in London when the horror crash occurred.

The two children sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A third passenger, a two-year-old girl, was not seriously injured. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester, said: “This was a tragic incident in which two young children lost their lives.

“My thoughts remain with their family at this incredibly difficult time. Thankfully they will not have to go through the ordeal of a trial due to McCann’s guilty pleas today.”

McCann is due to be sentenced on April 25 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

