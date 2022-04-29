Police apply to extend Man Utd's Mason Greenwood's bail as investigation continues

Mason Greenwood will stay on conditional bail. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police are applying to extend Manchester United's Mason Greenwood's bail.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood, who has made one appearance for the England team, was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

But on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

The striker has been suspended from Manchester United and is not playing or training with them.

His sponsorship deal with Nike was suspended and he was removed from the Fifa 22 game.