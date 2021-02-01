Matt Hancock Downing Street announcement today: What time is the press briefing?

1 February 2021, 10:50

Matt Hancock announcement today: Health Secretary expected to talk about Covid vaccine milestone
Matt Hancock announcement today: Health Secretary expected to talk about Covid vaccine milestone. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be delivering a coronavirus press conference today but what time is it? And what will he be saying?

Matt Hancock will be addressing the nation today with his latest coronavirus announcement.

Taking the lead in today’s press conference at Downing Street, the Health Secretary will be delivering the latest news on the Covid-19 lockdown including the most recent vaccine rollout success in the UK.

The latest news includes all care home residents in England have now been offered the coronavirus vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine now promising extra doses to those in the EU.

What are the differences between the five coronavirus vaccines on offer?

Here’s what time Matt Hancock’s announcement will be today and what the Health Secretary will be talking about:

Matt Hancock will be delivering the latest on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in England
Matt Hancock will be delivering the latest on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in England. Picture: PA

What time is Matt Hancock’s announcement today?

All Downing Street press conferences happen at 5pm so we can expect Matt Hancock to be delivering the latest news and updates around coronavirus then too.

A coronavirus vaccine has been offered to all residents eligible in England
A coronavirus vaccine has been offered to all residents eligible in England. Picture: PA

What is Matt Hancock announcing in his press conference today?

It’s believed Hancock will be talking about the huge success and continued efforts in meeting the government target of vaccinating all eligible care homes in England.

It’s been announced by the NHS today that all eligible care homes - some have been missed because of Covid outbreaks - have now been offered the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled it a “crucial milestone” in the vaccine rollout scheme in England.

He said: “Today marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease. We said we would prioritise and protect care home residents, and that is exactly what we have done.

"There will be difficult moments to come, and the number of cases and people in hospital remains dangerously high.

"But vaccines are our route out of the pandemic, and having protected 8.9 million people with a first dose so far, our rollout programme will only accelerate from here on."

NHS England said people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents had been offered the jab.

