Meghan Markle tries to trademark 'archetypes' ahead of Spotify podcast launch

Meghan Markle is trying to trademark the word archetype ahead of her new podcast under the same name. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle is now attempting to trademark the word "archetypes", after revealing that it would be the name of her first series of podcasts with Spotify.

Archewell Audio - one of the companies established by Harry and Meghan - made the application for exclusive use of the historic word at the US Patent and Trademark Office last month.

The list of goods and services involved are "in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women", according to the Mail.

They include podcasts, TV shows, and entertainment services distributed in various ways.

The move would mean the couple owns the trademark rather than Spotify.

However, Meghan could face legal challenges from other companies that use the word, such as skincare brand Archetypes, which is already trademarked.

The word is believed to have first entered the English language around the 1540s, having come from Ancient Greek.

The move comes after Harry and Meghan faced criticism for deciding to continue their work with the streaming giant, despite 'concerns' over misinformation.

Several artists previously ditched the platform due to controversial content such as The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

In a statement at the time, the couple's charity, Archewell, said they had been expressing concerns to Spotify about the issue since the charity's inception, but added they were "committed to continuing" their work with the streaming platform.

The couple signed a lucrative deal - estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars - to host and produce podcasts on Spotify in late 2020.

The first series by Meghan will investigate "labels that try to hold women back", with the former actress set to speak to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

It will launch this summer.