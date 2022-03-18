Camilla replaces Meghan: Duchess takes key role as National Theatre patron

18 March 2022, 00:01

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen
The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen - the first of the Duchess of Sussex's former patronages to be taken over.

Former actress Meghan was stripped of the prestigious role as part of the post-Megxit review.

The new duty for Camilla is another sign of the Queen's faith in her daughter-in-law, who she endorsed as a future Queen Consort while marking her historic Platinum Jubilee last month.

The National Theatre said it was delighted Camilla, a long-standing supporter for the arts, had been given the role, describing her as a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama.

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: "It is a privilege to welcome the Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theatre's Royal Patron.

"The duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world.

"The duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come.

"I would also like to express my thanks to the Queen for Her Majesty's long and unwavering support and service to the National Theatre."

The Queen has been associated with the National Theatre since its earliest days at the Old Vic in the 1960s, last visiting with the Duke of Edinburgh, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2013.

Camilla is an avid theatre-goer, whose existing patronages include The Royal Academy of Dance, Royal Society of Literature, Friends of The Royal Academy, London Chamber Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra, Theatre Royal Bath, Unicorn Theatre for Children and Georgian Theatre Royal.

It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge, became the new patron of the England Rugby Union, making Kate the first Royal to take over one of Prince Harry's former roles, a year after he was stripped of his honorary titles.

Her Majesty confirmed in February of last year that it will not be possible for Harry and Meghan to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service as stepped away from the work of the royal family.

