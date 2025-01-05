Meghan Markle's father opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

5 January 2025, 13:39

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.
Meghan Markle and her father are estranged. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Meghan Markle’s father has said he dreams of bringing his “whole family” back together and has “no ill-will” towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Markle, 80, said he will “always love” his estranged daughter, despite “not liking some of the things she has done.”

In a new interview, Mr Markle revealed he is leaving his coastal home in Rosarito, Mexico, adding that he is considering moving to south-east Asia.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since around the time of her wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking from his Mexico home, Mr Markle told the Mail on Sunday: "I'm not running away. I am going in search of a more positive life.

"Every day I see something about Meghan. This week it has been the new TV show."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Mr Markle, a retired television lighting director and director of photography, made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the ceremony on May 19 2018.

Meghan has previously said she discovered her father was not going to attend her wedding "through a tabloid".

Opening up about their relationship, Mr Markle said: "I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a normal family.

"There were good times. She was a good girl. I don't like some of the things my daughter has done but I will always love her.

"My door is always open to her. I love her and that will never change. I love all my children."

On his departure from Mexico, Mr Markle added: "I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years.

"I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."

He said he would "always have a soft spot in my heart for the kind people of the UK", adding that the "British people have been so kind to me".

This comes after the Duchess of Sussex announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

The series, produced by Meghan, is titled With Love, Meghan and features 8 episodes each 33 minutes long.

LBC caller hits hard at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to Netflix, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Alongside Meghan, the series will feature Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, among other stars.

