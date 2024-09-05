Melania Trump teases bombshell tell-all memoir and promises to reveal 'the truth'

By Henry Moore

Melania Trump has teased her explosive memoir with a dramatic new video, promising the book will reveal 'the truth.'

Melania Trump is set to release a memoir later this year, promising “never before seen” details of her life with Donald Trump.

Titled ‘Melania’, it is being billed as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.”

This marks the first autobiography by the former First Lady, who has been mostly absent from much of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign so far.

The book will be released under Skyhorse Publishing, which has also published pieces by prominent supporters of Donald Trump, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,' she said in a video posted to her social media accounts today.

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth.”

The video featured clips from her time in the White House as well as snaps with her youngest son Baron.

The book “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” today’s announcement read.

Mrs Trump’s office says the memoir will be available in two versions, a $150 “collector’s edition” and a “Memoir Edition," 304 pages long, including 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs. The book is listed at $40, with signed editions going for $75.

Both editions are available for pre-order exclusively through Melania’s website, MelaniaTrump.com.

The book will be released on October 1.

Unlike many other former Presidents, Donald Trump is yet to release a memoir of his own. Instead, Mr Trump published a picture book commemorating his time at the White House and a compilation of letters from world leaders and celebrities.