Merseyside shooting: Elle Edwards' sister pays touching tribute after gun attack as police question pair

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid moving tribute to her "rock", after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve. Picture: Handout / Merseyside Police / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid moving tribute to her "rock", after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve.

Elle, 26, was celebrating with her sister and friends in a pub’s outdoor area when a gunman shot her in the head,

Friends have urged "stop the shooting" following the incident, with Elle now the third victim of indiscriminate killings in Merseyside in just a few months.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after.

Police have made two arrests, a man, 30, from Tranmere, Wirral, was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a woman, 19, from Rock Ferry, was held on suspicion of cons­piracy to murder.

Four men who were at Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey where the attack took place were also injured, with police saying in Boxing Day update that one of them, a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, was still receiving medical treatment.

Elle’s sister Lucy had been with her celebrating the festivities at the pub, but left earlier in the evening.

Elle Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after. Picture: Merseyside Police

In a touching Instagram post she said: “My beautiful sister, my bestest friend, my second mummy and my rock.

“I love and miss you so, so much already. My Elle May.”

Police said they didn't believed Elle was targeted in the attack.

Elle Edwards was out celebrating the festivities with her sister and friends when the attack took place. Picture: Handout

Mourners have left flowers and other tributes at the scene, including a note signed "mum and dad" which said: "To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life, you will never be gone."

While a heart-shaped plaque with a green and pink floral design read: "Special Daughter, the happiness you brought in your own special way, will be remembered with love each and every day.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, December 25, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs described the incident as a "cold-blooded shooting".

She said yesterday evening: "Elle's family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

"We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice."