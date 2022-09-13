Met firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons in protest over suspension of colleague involved in Chris Kaba shooting

13 September 2022, 18:10

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting
Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting. Picture: Alamy/Family handout

By Lauren Lewis

Metropolitan Police officers have threatened to protest after a colleague was suspended after the death of Chris Kaba.

Firearms officers have threatened to hand in their weapons and tell their bosses they are no longer willing to carry them while on patrol, the Telegraph reported.

It comes after the Met suspended an officer over the death of Mr Kaba, a 24-year-old rapper from London, following pressure from his family.

Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.

The unarmed rapper, who was due to become a father, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.

He had been driving an Audi that was rammed and boxed in by police during a chase last Monday.

He was killed by a single shot fired through the driver’s side of the car’s windscreen.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since launched a homicide investigation into his death and the officer involved in the shooting was suspended, it was reported on Monday.

Read more: Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said: "Following the death of Chris Kaba, the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.

"This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends. We understand how concerned communities are, particularly Black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.

"We are actively supporting the IOPC investigation and would ask those with information that could be useful in establishing what happened to contact the IOPC directly to maintain the independence of their investigation.

"The decision to suspend the officer does not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

"Firearms officers serve to protect the public and know that on the rare occasions when they discharge their weapons, they will face intense scrutiny. I know this development will have a significant impact on the officer and colleagues."

Chris Kaba who was shot by polce
Chris Kaba who was shot by polce. Picture: family handout
Black Lives Matter protest take place in Whitehall after the police shooting of unarmed Chris Kaba
Black Lives Matter protest take place in Whitehall after the police shooting of unarmed Chris Kaba. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I welcome this decision and am in regular contact with the IOPC and the new commissioner.

"My thoughts remain with Chris Kaba’s loved ones at this intensely difficult time as the IOPC continue their independent homicide investigation."

Hundreds marched on Parliament on Saturday demanding justice for Mr Kaba.Members of his family were joined by supporters bearing placards proclaiming “justice for Chris Kaba”, “abolish the Met” and “no justice, no peace”.

On Monday Sir Mark Rowley officially started work as the Met's new commissioner and pledged to rebuild trust in the force on his first day in the job.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Breaking
Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for final time to return to Buckingham Palace

Queen begins final journey: Anne escorts Her Majesty's coffin as it leaves Scotland to return to Buckingham Palace

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes for Queen’s funeral

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Relatives gathered for the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee today

Grieving family gather for funeral of tragic Archie Battersbee, 12

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been sentenced to 270 hours of unpaid work

Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time more than 40 years after shooting the ex-Beatle

A man has been charged with breaching the peace after he heckled Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Man charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh

The final photo of the Queen taken at Balmoral

Queen was 'absolutely on it' at last meeting two days before her death, says Boris Johnson

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

Kharkiv territory

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Pope Francis

Pope demands end to ‘senseless’ war in Ukraine at start of Kazakh visit

Jean-Luc Godard

French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

PnB Rock

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Tigray market

Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

Ramsey Lewis

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Downed drone

Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

New president William Ruto

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Petrol station

German man convicted of murder after petrol station mask rules killing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London