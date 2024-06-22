Exact date Brits to bask in 30C heat as Met Office predicts first official heatwave of summer

22 June 2024, 08:52

Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C
Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits will bask in 30C later next week as the Met Office is predicting the first official heatwave of the summer.

It follows what was a mild, wet and windy start to June, though temperatures have started to creep up in some parts of the country this week.

With summer now officially under way, the Met Office has predicted a heatwave towards the middle of next week.

After a slightly unsettled day today, temperatures will start to rise again on Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures in the south will peak at around 27C on Monday, rising by one degree every day until Wednesday.

Train travelling over the railway bridge in Central Park
Train travelling over the railway bridge in Central Park. Picture: Alamy

London is expected to peak at around 29C on Wednesday, with the Met Office saying some weather stations could record highs of 30C.

Exact date UK temperatures to soar to 29C in 'hottest weather of year so far', Met Office forecast reveals

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week.

“For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures, with many places reaching the mid-20Cs by the middle of next week.

“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.”

It means the UK is set to experience its first official heatwave of the summer, which is defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, such as 28C.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a yellow “heat health alert” in England from Monday to Thursday.

The agency has said there is the “potential for significant impacts to be observed across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures”.

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Pictured: Baby girl mauled to death in Coventry dog attack at family home

Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'

Public schoolboy obsessed by 'zombie apocalypse' guilty of claw hammer attack on sleeping staff and students
PC Idominik Efeotor raised the issue at the annual State of London debate

'The people who investigate the officers are the problem’: Black Met officer hits out at disproportionate treatment in disciplinary process
Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

Former spy and daughter may give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

Rishi Sunak has urged voters not to let Labour 'waltz into office'

'Don't let Labour waltz into office', Sunak tells voters as Brits may not 'ever' be able to get them out of power
Starmer says eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as he slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil

Starmer says 'pathetic' eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as two charged for private jet stunt
The M6

Drivers face misery as major motorway closed for three days next week, sending cars on 90 minute diversion
Kings College Hospital NHS Trust is one of two London Hospitals affected by the hackers

Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack
Bardia Shojaeifard killed Alfie Lewis

'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity
Helicopters, sniffer dogs and 4x4s have been deployed in the search for Jay Slater.

Helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed as Spanish authorities focus on new terrain in search for missing Jay Slater

