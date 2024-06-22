Exact date Brits to bask in 30C heat as Met Office predicts first official heatwave of summer

Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Brits will bask in 30C later next week as the Met Office is predicting the first official heatwave of the summer.

It follows what was a mild, wet and windy start to June, though temperatures have started to creep up in some parts of the country this week.

With summer now officially under way, the Met Office has predicted a heatwave towards the middle of next week.

After a slightly unsettled day today, temperatures will start to rise again on Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures in the south will peak at around 27C on Monday, rising by one degree every day until Wednesday.

Train travelling over the railway bridge in Central Park. Picture: Alamy

London is expected to peak at around 29C on Wednesday, with the Met Office saying some weather stations could record highs of 30C.

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week.

“For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures, with many places reaching the mid-20Cs by the middle of next week.

“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.”

It means the UK is set to experience its first official heatwave of the summer, which is defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, such as 28C.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a yellow “heat health alert” in England from Monday to Thursday.

The agency has said there is the “potential for significant impacts to be observed across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures”.