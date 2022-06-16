Met PCSO fined over video of public sex act on London park bench

16 June 2022, 15:09

Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral
Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral. Picture: Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A former Met Police Community Support Officer has been fined after he was filmed performing a sex act on a London park bench while in uniform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kevin Phillips, 56, who was attached to the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, sparked widespread disgust when he was filmed by a member of the public committing the offence on a park bench.

In a 33-second clip, Phillips can be seen in uniform checking over his shoulder whilst sitting on a bench, next to his police cap, before looking at his mobile phone and then carrying out a sex act.

A member of the public who filmed the incident went on to confront Phillips, who was seen swiftly leaving the park without speaking.

He has since resigned and was given a £500 fine for outraging public decency after the video went viral on social media.

The footage was uploaded to social media and watched tens of thousands of times by horrified viewers.

Read more: Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

Commenting on the fine, Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, who leads the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "Phillips' behaviour that day was repulsive and is contrary to everything the decent officers and staff of the Metropolitan Police stand for. He has let down a great many of his colleagues and the public whom we serve.

"There is absolutely no place in the Met for such appalling behaviour. As soon as we became aware of the video we took immediate action to investigate.

"Officers worked through the night to identify him and secure a warrant for his arrest."

After a "fast-paced" investigation, led by the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences professionalism team, Phillips was arrested charged and entered a guilty plea within 48 hours.

CSI Ovens added: "I trust such swift action will assure the public how seriously we take breaches of trust and confidence and how robustly we will work to root out those who undermine the service."

The incident took place in Dog Kennel Hill Park, East Dulwich while Phillips was on duty.

Read more: Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

The incident took place in Dog Kennel Hill Park, East Dulwich while Phillips was on duty
The incident took place in Dog Kennel Hill Park, East Dulwich while Phillips was on duty. Picture: Alamy

Following his arrest, Phillips was suspended and the matter was referred by the Met to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

They determined that a local investigation be carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. Phillips resigned but this did not stop misconduct proceedings taking place.

An accelerated special case hearing, chaired by Chief Supt Ovens, took place on Thursday, 26 May.

It found that had Phillips still been a serving member of police staff he would have been dismissed without notice.

A spokesperson for the Met added: "We’re working really hard to begin rebuilding the public’s trust and confidence that police officers will protect and respect them."

Previously, Kyle Gordon, who is in charge of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.

Read more: Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

"They are contrary to everything we stand for.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place.

"As soon as we became aware of the video just before midnight we acted immediately.

"Officers worked throughout the night and a serving member of police staff was arrested in the early hours of this morning and taken into custody.

"As a criminal investigation is now under way we are limited in what further details we can discuss. However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout

The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Two police officers injured as man shot during armed stand-off in Scunthorpe

Next season's Premier League fixtures have been released

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule in full

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM's ethics chief quit after being put in 'odious' position on ministerial code

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster

Hillsborough tragedy linked to heavy-handed policing of Paris final, report reveals

Ghislaine Maxwell asks to serve just four years in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sentence of just four years for child sex crimes

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple

Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

People enjoyed soaring temperatures this week, and the mercury is set to reach 34C tomorrow

Heatwave health threat increased to level three alert ahead of 34C scorcher

Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

Dominic Raab has announced three 'rape courts', including at Leeds Crown Court

Three new 'rape courts' trialled by Govt to tackle plummeting conviction rates

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect

Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

Latest News

See more Latest News

La Ferrari

Four out of five new Ferraris to be electric or hybrid by 2030, carmaker says
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Rafik Hariri assassination aftermath

Absent Hezbollah members sentenced to life terms for killing former Lebanese PM
Zelensky meets European leaders

European leaders denounce brutality of Russian invasion during visit to Kyiv
Nicosia

Cyprus trial of Briton accused of murdering his wife is delayed until September
A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial

Nipsey Hussle’s last moments described as murder trial gets under way
French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland

French, German and Italian leaders visit Kyiv to show support
An undated family handout photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter, 75

Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering sick wife starts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London