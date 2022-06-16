Met PCSO fined over video of public sex act on London park bench

Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral. Picture: Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A former Met Police Community Support Officer has been fined after he was filmed performing a sex act on a London park bench while in uniform.

Kevin Phillips, 56, who was attached to the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, sparked widespread disgust when he was filmed by a member of the public committing the offence on a park bench.

In a 33-second clip, Phillips can be seen in uniform checking over his shoulder whilst sitting on a bench, next to his police cap, before looking at his mobile phone and then carrying out a sex act.

A member of the public who filmed the incident went on to confront Phillips, who was seen swiftly leaving the park without speaking.

He has since resigned and was given a £500 fine for outraging public decency after the video went viral on social media.

The footage was uploaded to social media and watched tens of thousands of times by horrified viewers.

Commenting on the fine, Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, who leads the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "Phillips' behaviour that day was repulsive and is contrary to everything the decent officers and staff of the Metropolitan Police stand for. He has let down a great many of his colleagues and the public whom we serve.

"There is absolutely no place in the Met for such appalling behaviour. As soon as we became aware of the video we took immediate action to investigate.

"Officers worked through the night to identify him and secure a warrant for his arrest."

After a "fast-paced" investigation, led by the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences professionalism team, Phillips was arrested charged and entered a guilty plea within 48 hours.

CSI Ovens added: "I trust such swift action will assure the public how seriously we take breaches of trust and confidence and how robustly we will work to root out those who undermine the service."

The incident took place in Dog Kennel Hill Park, East Dulwich while Phillips was on duty.

Following his arrest, Phillips was suspended and the matter was referred by the Met to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

They determined that a local investigation be carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. Phillips resigned but this did not stop misconduct proceedings taking place.

An accelerated special case hearing, chaired by Chief Supt Ovens, took place on Thursday, 26 May.

It found that had Phillips still been a serving member of police staff he would have been dismissed without notice.

A spokesperson for the Met added: "We’re working really hard to begin rebuilding the public’s trust and confidence that police officers will protect and respect them."

Previously, Kyle Gordon, who is in charge of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.

"They are contrary to everything we stand for.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place.

"As soon as we became aware of the video just before midnight we acted immediately.

"Officers worked throughout the night and a serving member of police staff was arrested in the early hours of this morning and taken into custody.

"As a criminal investigation is now under way we are limited in what further details we can discuss. However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."