Former Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual assault of child
15 August 2024, 13:28 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 13:30
A former Metropolitan Police is due to appear in court tomorrow after being charged with a number of offences, including sexual activity with a child.
Lee Hargrave, 48, of Egham, has been charged with seven offences.
These include:
• Two counts of voyeurism between November 2020 and July 2023,
• Two counts of making indecent images of children between November 2020 and July 2023,
• One count of sexual assault of a child under 13 between February 2020 and February 2021,
• One count of sexual activity with a child between February 2021 and July 2023.
These charges relate to the same victim, Surrey Police said.
Hargrave has also been charged with one count of possession of an extreme image on or before 5 July 2023.
He is due to appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
