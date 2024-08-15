Former Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual assault of child

Former officer Lee Hargrave has been charged with seven separate offences. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A former Metropolitan Police is due to appear in court tomorrow after being charged with a number of offences, including sexual activity with a child.

Lee Hargrave, 48, of Egham, has been charged with seven offences.

These include:

• Two counts of voyeurism between November 2020 and July 2023,

• Two counts of making indecent images of children between November 2020 and July 2023,

• One count of sexual assault of a child under 13 between February 2020 and February 2021,

• One count of sexual activity with a child between February 2021 and July 2023.

Hargrave is due in Staines Magistrates' Court tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

These charges relate to the same victim, Surrey Police said.

Hargrave has also been charged with one count of possession of an extreme image on or before 5 July 2023.

He is due to appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

