Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A Met police officer has been charged over the death of a woman who was hit by a motorbike that was escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh through London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A charge of causing death by careless driving against 67-year-old Christopher Harrison, according to the Independent Office for Police conduct, the police watchdog.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, on the afternoon of May 10, 2023.

She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "The charge follows the death of Helen Holland, 81, after she was involved in a collision with a police motorcyclist at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, on 10 May 2023.

Read more: Great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Read more: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Following the crash, Ms Holland's son Martin said she died after sustaining "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries".

Helen's sister left this note. Picture: LBC

After her death was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

"Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

Harrison will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 6.

Ms Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was a royal fan and a supporter of the police.

Her sister, who did not wish to be named, told LBC last year: "Helen loved people and animals, the royal family, and believed the police could do no wrong.

"A great grandmother, gardener, and country walker every week. Something like an Angel. She will never be forgotten."

Helen had been staying with her sister - her only sibling. The sister was with her when she died.

She left a note, which said: "Report what you saw on May 10 at 3:20pm. Helen died last night, don’t let her die in vain. It could happen to you. She was a great grandmother who lived for others."