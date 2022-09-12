New Met police chief vows to restore trust in beleaguered force as he is sworn in by the King

12 September 2022, 10:19 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 10:34

New Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley
New Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

New Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to rebuild trust in the battered force as he swore allegiance to the King on his first day in the job

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new Metropolitan Police commissioner also admitted policing the Queen's funeral would be a "massive challenge".

Sir Mark said this morning: "As your new Commissioner, I have sworn an oath to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

“In the next two weeks, I have two priorities. I will lead a Met that enables Londoners and visitors from all over the world to safely pay their respects to Her late Majesty The Queen.

“Second, as we continue to police local communities, we will begin the journey of reform to renew policing by consent.

“Through my leadership, I am determined to bring more trust, less crime and high standards, and build trust and confidence in our police service once more.”

New Met chief Sir Mark Rowley
New Met chief Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy

Read More: New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

Read More: 'My heart is broken': Mother of London rapper shot dead by Met officers brands force 'totally racist'

Rowley was appointed by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in July after the resignation of controversial predecessor Cressida Dick in February.

Around 750,000 people are expected to visit the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in Parliament as Britain's longest-serving monarch lies in state from Wednesday (September 14) until her state funeral next Monday (September 19).

More than 10,000 Met Police officers will be on the beat in London every day during the ten-day period of national mourning, which began late on Thursday and will conclude with the Queen's funeral.

Sir Mark told Sky News this morning: "It's a massive challenge for the Metropolitan Police and for me personally, but we have been preparing for many, many years.

"[But] I've been involved in some of that planning and I've been involved in a review recently."

Westminster Abbey will host the event next Monday at 11am.

Representatives from scores of countries - including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and French President Emmanuel Macron - have confirmed they will attend.

Rowley must also navigate a police watchdog investigation into the alleged homicide of unarmed black man Chris Kaba by Met Police officers in Streatham Hill last week.

Chris Kaba who was shot by police last Monday
Chris Kaba who was shot by police last Monday. Picture: Supplied
Protests about the shooting of Chris Kaba
Protests about the shooting of Chris Kaba. Picture: Alamy

He was previously head of counter-terrorism at the National Police Chiefs' Council, serving from 2014 to 2018.

Sir Mark was knighted at the end of his tenure and briefly retired from the police, working in security for start-up firms.

Mr Kaba, 24, was shot and killed by a single bullet fired by a Met officer from a specialist firearms command as they sought to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The car had been flagged up by an automatic number plate recognition camera as having been linked to a firearms incident in previous days, the watchdog added.

No firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Kaba, who was set to become a father within months, rapped under the stage name Mad Itch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles III was moved by a rendition of God Save the King

Emotional King Charles visibly moved as he hears God Save the King in historic address to Parliament

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being moved through Edinburgh today

The Queen’s final journey: Mourners can pay respects from this afternoon before coffin is flown to London

Prince Harry has released a tribute to his grandmother the Queen, saying he will miss her "infectious smile"

'We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited': Harry's heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

There is major disruption on the Tube on Monday

Rush hour chaos on Tube as two key lines are crippled by power outage

Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv

Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv after Ukraine recaptures territory twice the size of greater London

William and Harry could be reunited once more at the Queen's funeral

End of William and Harry’s feud? Brothers to bond as they could ‘walk side by side’ at Queen’s funeral

The Queen will lie in state later this week

How to pay your respects at the Queen's lying in state

King Charles/coffin/St Giles

King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh for the next stage of the Queen's procession

Sea of flowers in Green Park

Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

The Queen's corgis are expected to move to Windsor to live with Prince Andrew following her death.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take care of Queen's beloved corgis

Sir Mark Rowley

New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released pending further inquiries

Two men arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder released pending inquiries

sjfasdlkjfadlkfjaflkasjfla

Prince of Wales vows to serve Welsh people with 'humility and respect' in first act

William and Kate want to avoid more disruption

William 'to delay Windsor Castle switch' as George, Charlotte and Louis move, start school and lose Queen in same week

ksdlkadvcljkvd

Inside the Queen’s final days: Elizabeth discussed the afterlife and watched TV with staff at Balmoral

The Queen's route takes her through Scottish towns and cities before reaching Edinburgh

Queen's coffin route: How to view the late monarch's cortege as it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Floods

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’

Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call

The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77

One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park

An Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organised by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province

Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counter-offensive

Sweden Election

Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows

US President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of 9/11 saying he still 'feels grief' over the tragedy.

US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London