Family of London rapper shot dead by Met officers demand murder probe

The rapper's family have called for a murder probe. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a London rapper who was shot dead by Metropolitan Police officers has demanded a murder investigation.

Chris Kaba, 24, was fatally shot by a Met Police officer shortly before 10pm on September 5 after a high-speed police chase in Streatham Hill, London.

Police had tried to make "tactical contact" to stop his black Audi by blocking him in on a residential street.

Chris - also known as Madix - received treatment at the scene but died early the next morning after being rushed to hospital.

The rapper, who used the stage name Mad Itch, was due to become a father by the end of the year.

His death is now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), with them having been at the scene overnight, and on Tuesday, to gather evidence.

The family have asked for privacy while also calling for a murder investigation to be launched as soon as possible.

They urged the the IOPC to reveal details on whether a weapon relating to Mr Kaba's death had been found and requested witnesses share what they know to help move the case forward.

A statement - shared via charity Inquest - read: "The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

"We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

"We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving.

"We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days’ ago.

"Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting, to come forward to the IOPC and / or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose.

"We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability.

"We are worried that if Chris had not been Black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short."

Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute. Picture: Alamy

In response to the statement, Commander Alexis Boon, said: "I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

"I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.

"I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened.

"I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts but also need some time and space to be able to progress their enquiries.

"Myself, along with the local policing commander, have met with key partners and community members, and will continue to actively work together to engage with, and to reassure the public, at this difficult time."