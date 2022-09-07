Family of London rapper shot dead by Met officers demand murder probe

7 September 2022, 20:14

The rapper's family have called for a murder probe.
The rapper's family have called for a murder probe. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a London rapper who was shot dead by Metropolitan Police officers has demanded a murder investigation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Kaba, 24, was fatally shot by a Met Police officer shortly before 10pm on September 5 after a high-speed police chase in Streatham Hill, London.

Police had tried to make "tactical contact" to stop his black Audi by blocking him in on a residential street.

Chris - also known as Madix - received treatment at the scene but died early the next morning after being rushed to hospital.

The rapper, who used the stage name Mad Itch, was due to become a father by the end of the year.

His death is now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), with them having been at the scene overnight, and on Tuesday, to gather evidence.

The family have asked for privacy while also calling for a murder investigation to be launched as soon as possible.

They urged the the IOPC to reveal details on whether a weapon relating to Mr Kaba's death had been found and requested witnesses share what they know to help move the case forward.

Read more: Tragic rapper about to become a dad shot dead by armed police after pursuit in London

A statement - shared via charity Inquest - read: "The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

"We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

"We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving.

"We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days’ ago.

"Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting, to come forward to the IOPC and / or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose. 

"We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability.

"We are worried that if Chris had not been Black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short."

Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute
Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute. Picture: Alamy

In response to the statement, Commander Alexis Boon, said: "I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

"I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.

"I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened.

"I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts but also need some time and space to be able to progress their enquiries.

"Myself, along with the local policing commander, have met with key partners and community members, and will continue to actively work together to engage with, and to reassure the public, at this difficult time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism', says Andy Burnham.

Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism' but the UK 'needs the polar opposite', says Andy Burnham

Breaking
The Queen has been advised to rest.

Queen postpones Privy Council meeting after doctors advise her to rest

Breaking
Royal Mail staff will go on a further two-day strike at the end of September.

Royal Mail workers to stage further two-day strike in row over pay

Exclusive
Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Schools spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette's and says diagnosis makes 'so much sense'

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Liz Truss faced Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as Prime Minister

Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Mrs Milne's hyper-sensitive smell has led to a test

Widow who can smell Parkinson's allows scientists to develop new test that could diagnose disease quicker

Peppa Pig's first lesbian couple

'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

A Dr Dre alarm interrupted Therese Coffey

Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Obama Portraits

Obamas unveil their White House portraits

Sheriff’s Deputy Homicide Suspect

California sheriff’s deputy wanted in double killing

Putin and Xi

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

Israel Antiquities

Israel acquires ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from US resident

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London