Man in his 20s dies after being shot by police following chase in south London

Police stopped the car in Kirkstall Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man in his 20s has died after being shot by armed police when police forced his car to a stop in South London.

Police carried out a "tactical contact" with his vehicle in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, after a pursuit and an officer fired his weapon at the man.

"An occupant of the suspect vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 20s, sustained a gunshot injury," the Metropolitan Police said.

He was taken to hospital but later died in hospital shortly after midnight.

Police are trying to notify his next of kin. Cordons and road closures are in place at the scene.

The Met said: "As is protocol, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards were contacted and they notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who have launched an independent investigation.

"Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing."

The IOPC said in a statement: "At this early stage it is believed a man was fatally shot during the police response to reports of a suspect vehicle.

"We were notified by the MPS of the incident shortly after 11pm and we declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight.

"IOPC investigators were sent to the scene and the post-incident procedures to start gathering evidence.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident. Our investigation remains in the very early stages."