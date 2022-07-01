Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

1 July 2022, 16:09

Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex
Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been sacked after posting offensive messages in a group chat, including a racist joke about the Duchess of Sussex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pc Sukhdev Jeer and Pc Paul Hefford, who worked in a unit at Bethnal Green police station in east London, posted inappropriate, highly offensive and discriminatory content on WhatsApp in 2018.

Their actions, labelled "abhorrent and discriminatory", amounted to gross misconduct, a tribunal decided on Friday, meaning they were dismissed from the force.

They also failed to challenge and/or report the members of the group after receiving the offensive messages.

Read more: Met Police placed into 'special measures' after litany of failures

Read more: Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures

The hearing at the Empress State Building, in west London, heard the posts, including one comparing Meghan to a "golliwog" toy, were "discriminatory and serious in nature".

Messages from former officer Richard Hammond, who was also in the group, were regarded as misconduct by the tribunal panel.

Chairman Maurice Cohen said the panel came to the decision having assessed the seriousness of the behaviour, the culpability and the harm the messages caused .

He said: "Dismissal is the only appropriate action."

The messages included a racist joke about the Duchess of Sussex
The messages included a racist joke about the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cohen slammed the posts as "highly corrosive and discriminatory" to members of the public "including those in the local community" they served.

He had earlier said: "The postings in this group caused serious reputational damage to the Metropolitan Police as a whole."

He added: "They were mocking and discriminatory to many sections of society the Metropolitan Police force was meant to be policing.

"Bethnal Green is an extremely diverse area."

Read more: Next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures, Sadiq Khan says

Read more: Watchdog to investigate 7 more instances of Met strip searching children as young as 14

Mr Cohen said the posts took place "over an extended period of time" and that the officers "should have been aware" of their "unacceptable nature".

He added: "(They) should have been aware these posts were overtly racist, ableist and sexist."

Pc Jeer, described as the "most active contributing member", posted a series of "highly discriminatory and offensive" pictures and messages.

It was heard that in one message, Pc Jeer shared an image of a "golliwog" toy that was captioned: "A sneak preview at Meghan's wedding dress."

Another was of a young boy in a hoodie which was captioned "monkey in the jungle".

A further post said: "Everyone is so politically correct these days.

"You can't even say, 'Black paint,' you have to say, 'Tyrone can you please paint that wall?'".

Pc Jeer had previously told the hearing he was "not in a good place" and had used the language to cope with the "issues" he had been experiencing.

Mr Cohen said: "In respect of culpability, Pc Jeer's content lacked thought and consideration."

Read more: Child Q family says London 'deserves better' as Met placed into special measures

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'There is an epidemic of male violence against women in London'

Barrister Ben Summers had argued Pc Jeer should not be dismissed over a "handful of inappropriate jokes" which caused "limited harm".

He described Pc Jeer as a "long-serving" member of the force who should be allowed "an opportunity for learning", through a warning.

The tribunal heard that Pc Hefford posted a message of two black men lying next to two white women.

It was captioned: "Girls' trip to Jamaica. One came back pregnant, the other came back with syphilis. (Just kidding, they're both still missing.)"

Michael Shaw, representing Pc Hefford, said the officer found his posts "embarrassing and difficult" and has learned a "sad lesson".

He added: "Simply sacking him won't restore public confidence in the Met."

Mr Cohen, deciding their actions amounted to gross misconduct, said: "These standards fell seriously short of those expected of a Metropolitan Police officer."

He said Pc Hefford had been "lacking in insight and remorse" following his behaviour.

Former officer Hammond also sent a "discriminatory message" about the London borough of Tower Hamlets, it was said.

Vishal Misra, representing the Met, said: "The panel has found the postings were abhorrent and discriminatory in nature and the damage it has done to public confidence is substantial and far-reaching."

Read more: Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'

Read more: Met to 'assess' footage of police 'striking at teenager' that shocked social media

He went on: "They have shown little by the way of remorse and contrition, minimising and deflecting what had been said to excuse behaviour rather than explain."

Mr Misra also said "trust once lost is not easily regained" adding dismissal was required to maintain public confidence in the force.

It comes as the Met, the UK's largest police force, was placed under special measures this week after a series of failures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nelson Piquet used another racist slur and homophobic language to describe Lewis Hamilton in an interview in 2021, it has emerged.

Nelson Piquet racism row with Lewis Hamilton deepens as homophobic slur emerges

Exclusive
'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Protests to cause disruption to Monday commuters and British Grand Prix

Police warn of travel disruption over plans for M4 roadblock over fuel prices

sdcdac

Scrabble at war as players quit after 'offensive' words are banned

Exclusive
Zara Aleena's aunt said she was going to 'grab her dream' when her life was cut short

Grieving family of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena: 'She was going to grab her dream'

Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms

American traveller Dr Juliana King raised the issue on Twitter last night after the BA website gave her the error message: "Title and gender do not match. Please try again."

BA forced to apologise after website refuses to accept woman using the title Doctor

A trans rights march in Glasgow demanding reform of the GRA.

Scottish civil servants told biological sex is a 'falsehood'

George Tilley, Harry Furlong and Archie Tilley have all been jailed.

Three teens who beat dad into coma with wooden log in 'vicious' attack jailed

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at 23, his family announced today.

'If you're watching this I'm dead:' Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade announces death aged 23

Chilling footage shows teen killer Craig Mulligan (top right) dancing with Logan Mwangi (bottom right) months before killing him.

Chilling video shows 'evil' stepbrother dancing with Logan Mwangi months before murder

North Korea has blamed its Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons coming from South Korea.

North Korea blames Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons from South

BBC News Security Correspondent and wheelchair user Frank Gardner has been left stranded on a plane at Gatwick Airport after returning from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick for fifth time

Shocking new footage shows Logan Mwangi's 14-year-old stepbrother Craig Mulligan telling police to "get the f*** out" of his room as they arrested him on suspicion of the five-year-old's murder.

Fury of a teen murderer: Moment Logan Mwangi's killer snaps as he is arrested

David Haines final words revealed

'Can you make it quick?' Beheaded Isis victim reveals her father's final words

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say.

Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating

Latest News

See more Latest News

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Customers leave Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they don’t like pronoun badges
Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.

Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London
The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations
A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC
A Church school in Oxfordshire has been criticised by some parents for displaying the LGBT rainbow flag

Church school criticised by some parents for its' LGBT inclusion efforts
Boris Johnson refused to rule out an early general election

Boris refuses to rule out calling an early general election three times
The Crown star Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.

Stalker threatened to rape The Crown star Claire Foy in multiple emails, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London