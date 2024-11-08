Military dogs get £3m kit boost with goggles, vests, and boots to prepare them for parachute drops into combat zones

8 November 2024, 08:04 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 08:12

Military working dog Una, wearing safety goggles, ear defenders and vest during training
Military working dog Una, wearing safety goggles, ear defenders and vest during training. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has unveiled new images of military dogs kitted out in cutting-edge protective gear, following a £3.1 million contract awarded to a British firm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The contract, spanning up to seven years, will equip more than 500 military working dogs with high-grade safety equipment – including goggles, ear defenders, and protective boots – to enhance their training and welfare as they serve on critical missions at home and overseas.

Military dogs Una, Meg, Bonnie, and Grainger have been pictured testing safety goggles, ear defenders, vests, and protective boots during continuation training at St George’s Barracks.

This training included routine activities such as walking, settling, rewarding, and squad exercises.

The contract aims to enhance training for its force of military working dogs. Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the MoD's procurement arm, awarded the Surrey-based Von Wolf K9 Sport & Service Dog Equipment Limited a five-year contract, with an option for a two-year extension.

Military dogs get millions worth of new kit to enable them to parachute into war

Special forces also deploy four-legged fighters in high-stakes missions, with Belgian Malinois Mali celebrated for his role alongside Special Boat Service troops during a 2012 raid against heavily-armed militants in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Mali, a heroic army dog, saved countless lives by detecting five IEDs and guiding his unit safely through a booby-trapped building amidst an intense eight-hour firefight. His instincts alerted troops to enemy positions and provided safe routes, ultimately protecting the team.

Despite sustaining injuries from grenade shrapnel to his belly, ears, and chest, Mali’s bravery earned him the PDSA Dickin Medal – the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross and the highest military honour awarded to a service dog.

Read more: Police launch probe after Army special ops soldier dies in 'non-operational incident'

Read more: Iran vows revenge after Israel launches three waves of strikes against military targets

Private Hall with military working dog Bonnie during continuation training, at St George's Barracks, Rutland.
Private Hall with military working dog Bonnie during continuation training, at St George's Barracks, Rutland. Picture: Alamy

The contract is valued at approximately £3.1 million for the full term, according to the MoD.

This funding will support the development of a "canine catalogue" that includes essential training and welfare items, such as eye goggles, hearing protection, safety boots, cooling vests, and flotation devices.

Other items of kit include flotation devices for activities that involve water, cooling vests that can lower a dog’s temperature in hot climates and harnesses that allow dogs to be strapped onto soldiers who are parachuting into zones.

The revamped harnesses, which are fitted with buckles and D-rings will enable soldiers to strap dogs to themselves when parachuting on to targets or fast-roping from a helicopter.

Currently, hundreds of dogs serve across the Army, RAF, Ministry of Defence Police, Germany Guard Service, MoD Guard Service, and as Regimental Mascots.

Breeds include German shepherds, Belgian shepherds, Dutch shepherds, springer spaniels, Labradors, and other selected types.

The Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search (EOD&S), Exploitation and Countermeasures (SEEC) team within DE&S was responsible for tendering the Canine Support Solution contract.

The contract also provides for everyday items like waste bags, bowls, balls, leads, and harnesses, as well as specialist exercise aids and agility equipment.

Von Wolf, a small-to-medium enterprise (SME) currently employing four staff members, will create an additional role to support the contract.

Military working dogs will get the kit upgrade to help them better serve their country
Military working dogs will get the kit upgrade to help them better serve their country. Picture: MoD

Liam Brown, operations manager of defence, equipment and support, the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence, said: “The welfare and security of all military working dogs and handlers is of paramount importance to us, and this contract with Von Wolf will enhance our offering by catering to their needs and specific requirements in the most efficient way.”

Sally Dickinson, director of Von Wolf, said the contract “underscores our commitment to providing the best possible support to the UK’s military working dogs, ensuring they have the equipment needed to thrive in both training and operational environments”.

“This is more than just a business opportunity for us – it’s a responsibility we take to heart, knowing that the safety and wellbeing of these remarkable animals play a crucial role in our nation’s security,” she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Lammy dismisses Donald Trump 'neo-Nazi symathiser' comments as 'old news'

David Lammy dismisses past criticism of Donald Trump as 'old news' conceding pair will find 'common ground'

Sir Mark Rowley said people with ‘huge influence’ had made comments that risked undermining justice

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley delivers thinly-veiled rebuke to Sadiq Khan and other figures over Chris Kaba remarks

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Migrant caravan of thousands heads towards US border amid fears of Trump’s return to hardline policies

Migrant caravan of thousands makes 'mad dash' to US border ahead of crackdown after Trump takes office

One Direction star Liam Payne's death 'not suicide' Argentina prosecutors say - as three people charged over death

One Direction star Liam Payne's death 'not suicide' Argentina prosecutors say - as three people charged over death

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, makes fresh bid for freedom weeks after prison recall for breaching licence conditions

Son of farmer who took his own life fearing Budget inheritance tax raid says Starmer 'has blood on his hands'

Son of farmer who took his own life fearing Budget inheritance tax raid says Starmer 'has blood on his hands'

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support homeless veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time in January 2017

Which musical artists could perform at Trump's inauguration in January 2025?

Donald Trump has said he has no choice but to launch mass deportations

Trump says US 'has no choice but to deport illegal immigrants' en masse, as president-elect builds top team

Prince William said the past year has been 'brutal'

Prince William says past year has been 'probably the hardest in his life' after Charles and Kate's cancer diagnoses

Ian Botham was saved from the crocodile by his former rival Merv Hughes

Ian Botham saved from crocodiles by former Australian cricket rival after falling into remote river

Sara Sharif was found dead

Sara Sharif’s ‘evil’ stepmum tied her up with packaging tape, father tells court

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people charged in connection with death of One Direction star Liam Payne after he fell from hotel balcony

Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Nazir have been jailed for their involvement in the 'hitwoman in a hijab' plot

Father and son jailed after hiring 'hitwoman in a hijab' for botched revenge killing in Birmingham

Kira Rudyk has warned against Trump's 'illusion' of negotiating with Putin over Ukraine

Putin congratulates 'brave' Trump on election victory as Ukrainian MP warns against 'illusion' of peace negotiations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Women are swearing off men following Donald Trump's election win.

American women are swearing off sex with men after Donald Trump's election victory

The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed

HS2 facing backlash after cost of 'bat shed' exceeds £100m

Andrew Bailey has warned against the fragmentation of the global economy

'Tariffs can fracture the global economy': Bank of England governor warns against trade barriers after Trump win
Two women were arrested after locking themselves to the Scottish Parliament in a climate protest

Climate activists arrested after locking on to Scottish Parliament

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant

Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since the election

Biden pledges 'peaceful transition of power' as he promises to work with Trump in last days of administration
Dylan Willis who has been freed by the Court of Appeal

Teenager jailed after unrest to be released as court of appeal alters sentence

The 'disgusting' balls shut down beaches in Sydney

Revealed: Mysterious origin of 'disgusting' black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches

Kanya Ntuli absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on Friday

Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a phone call with a supporter.

The truth behind Kamala Harris' election day phone call with supporter after allegations went viral on social media

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News