Military dogs get £3m kit boost with goggles, vests, and boots to prepare them for parachute drops into combat zones

Military working dog Una, wearing safety goggles, ear defenders and vest during training. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has unveiled new images of military dogs kitted out in cutting-edge protective gear, following a £3.1 million contract awarded to a British firm.

The contract, spanning up to seven years, will equip more than 500 military working dogs with high-grade safety equipment – including goggles, ear defenders, and protective boots – to enhance their training and welfare as they serve on critical missions at home and overseas.

Military dogs Una, Meg, Bonnie, and Grainger have been pictured testing safety goggles, ear defenders, vests, and protective boots during continuation training at St George’s Barracks.

This training included routine activities such as walking, settling, rewarding, and squad exercises.

The contract aims to enhance training for its force of military working dogs. Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the MoD's procurement arm, awarded the Surrey-based Von Wolf K9 Sport & Service Dog Equipment Limited a five-year contract, with an option for a two-year extension.

Special forces also deploy four-legged fighters in high-stakes missions, with Belgian Malinois Mali celebrated for his role alongside Special Boat Service troops during a 2012 raid against heavily-armed militants in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Mali, a heroic army dog, saved countless lives by detecting five IEDs and guiding his unit safely through a booby-trapped building amidst an intense eight-hour firefight. His instincts alerted troops to enemy positions and provided safe routes, ultimately protecting the team.

Despite sustaining injuries from grenade shrapnel to his belly, ears, and chest, Mali’s bravery earned him the PDSA Dickin Medal – the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross and the highest military honour awarded to a service dog.

Private Hall with military working dog Bonnie during continuation training, at St George's Barracks, Rutland. Picture: Alamy

The contract is valued at approximately £3.1 million for the full term, according to the MoD.

This funding will support the development of a "canine catalogue" that includes essential training and welfare items, such as eye goggles, hearing protection, safety boots, cooling vests, and flotation devices.

Other items of kit include flotation devices for activities that involve water, cooling vests that can lower a dog’s temperature in hot climates and harnesses that allow dogs to be strapped onto soldiers who are parachuting into zones.

The revamped harnesses, which are fitted with buckles and D-rings will enable soldiers to strap dogs to themselves when parachuting on to targets or fast-roping from a helicopter.

Currently, hundreds of dogs serve across the Army, RAF, Ministry of Defence Police, Germany Guard Service, MoD Guard Service, and as Regimental Mascots.

Breeds include German shepherds, Belgian shepherds, Dutch shepherds, springer spaniels, Labradors, and other selected types.

The Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search (EOD&S), Exploitation and Countermeasures (SEEC) team within DE&S was responsible for tendering the Canine Support Solution contract.

The contract also provides for everyday items like waste bags, bowls, balls, leads, and harnesses, as well as specialist exercise aids and agility equipment.

Von Wolf, a small-to-medium enterprise (SME) currently employing four staff members, will create an additional role to support the contract.

Military working dogs will get the kit upgrade to help them better serve their country. Picture: MoD

Liam Brown, operations manager of defence, equipment and support, the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence, said: “The welfare and security of all military working dogs and handlers is of paramount importance to us, and this contract with Von Wolf will enhance our offering by catering to their needs and specific requirements in the most efficient way.”

Sally Dickinson, director of Von Wolf, said the contract “underscores our commitment to providing the best possible support to the UK’s military working dogs, ensuring they have the equipment needed to thrive in both training and operational environments”.

“This is more than just a business opportunity for us – it’s a responsibility we take to heart, knowing that the safety and wellbeing of these remarkable animals play a crucial role in our nation’s security,” she said.