'Miracle' as schoolboy, 12, 'lucky to be alive' after toppling from toilet of moving coach onto motorway

The coach was driving down the M50, which is Dublin's orbital thoroughfare. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield and Danielle de Wolfe

Drivers on Ireland's busiest road were forced to swerve to avoid hitting a schoolboy who toppled from a moving coach while going to the toilet.

The 12-year-old schoolboy was walking to the toilet when he tripped and fell out of the coach's emergency door, according to reports.

The coach was driving down the M50, Dublin's orbital thoroughfare, when the child fell through the exit, causing cars to make breakneck turns.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, June 19, saw the 12-year-old walk away with only minor injuries.

Making it out with just a few cuts and scrapes, the child moved from the centre of the road to the hard shoulder and over the railing while avoiding oncoming traffic.

Gardai are now investigating the early morning incident. Picture: Getty

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident at Junction 9 of the M50 in Dublin on Wednesday, 19th June 2024.

"The incident occurred at approximately 9.15am. A male child was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

"Investigations are still ongoing."

The child, who was taken to Tallaght hospital in Dublin following the incident, was said to be in a state of shock after the distressing fall, according to reports.

The boy was on a school trip from the Irish Midlands when the incident occurred.

"He wasn’t just lucky, it’s a miracle that he was not hit by traffic on that road," one witness told Dublin Live.

M50 motorway Dublin. Picture: Alamy

They continued: "I thought that’s what had happened at first, I thought the boy had been hit by a car but then I was told he fell off the bus.

"The young chap was in shock and I could see he had loads of cuts on his chin and knees but I don’t think he had any real serious injuries.

"He was being treated by two first responders until the ambulance came. The bus driver who isn’t from this country obviously didn’t realise what happened and drove on about 500 yards before he stopped."

Dublin's Fire Brigade said: "Firefighter/Paramedics from Dolphins Barn responded to this road traffic collision recently.

"Firefighters used an EV "Emergency plug", which immobilised the vehicle and prevented accidental motion.

"Paratech struts were then used for vehicle stabilisation."