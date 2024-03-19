Police issue urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old girls thought to be in London

Police are hoping to find Ruby (left) and Lacey (right). Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police are urgently appealing for help to find two 13-year-old girls from East Sussex who are thought to be in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruby and Lacey were reported missing on Sunday, 17 March after they left St Leonards-on-Sea.

It is believed they were last in Stockwell, Lambeth, at 2:30pm on Monday, 18 March.

Read more: Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after man and woman stabbed at home in Nottingham

Ruby is about 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with long curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a white tracksuit.

Lacey is about 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long curly blonde hair and was last seen dressed in all black.

Detective Sergeant Julie Morrow, from the Missing Persons Unit, said: “It is important that we find these two girls as due to their young age, they are vulnerable. I hope to find them both safe and well."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force.

Read more: Tributes pour in for ‘loved and devoted family man' who died while ‘trying to stop car thieves taking his Land Rover’