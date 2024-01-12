Specialist police diver unit begin searching River Thet in hunt for ‘frail’ Kim Wilde, 65, who has been missing a week

Ms Wilde has been missing for a week. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have moved their focus to the River Thet in the search for missing Kim Wilde who disappeared a week ago.

Kim Wilde, 65, has not been seen since she vanished from Thetford, Norfolk at 4:20pm on Friday 5 January.

She was last seen in the area of the River Thet in Thetford, as they say this is where she was last seen.

Norfolk Police have now recruited Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Constabulary’s Marine Unit as they step up the search for Ms Wilde.

They carried out searches of the River Thet near Thetford town centre on Thursday.

Inspector Howard Elvidge from Norfolk Constabulary said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find Kim, including tracing her movements on CCTV in the town centre and are treating this as a missing person investigation.

Ms Wilde was last seen near a stretch of the River Thet. Picture: Alamy

“Kim is last seen in the area of the river which is why our searches today are focused on the River Thet.”

Ms Wilde has been described as 5ft 3 tall, white, of proportionate build, with dark brown short hair.

She may have been wearing a grey jacket with a hood, dark grey leggings and carrying a white handbag when she left. Police said Ms Wilde walks very slowly and can appear frail.

Anyone with information or who knows of her whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 348 of 6 January 2024.