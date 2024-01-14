Police find body in river in hunt for ‘frail’ Kim Wilde, 65, who disappeared from her home over a week ago

Ms Wilde has been missing for a week. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Kieran Kelly

A body has been found in the search for a missing 65-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Norfolk eight days ago.

Kim Wilde, 65, had not been seen since she vanished from Thetford, Norfolk at 4:20pm on Friday 5 January.

Police announced they had found a body in the Little Ouse River, which is just south of Thetford Power Station, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Ms Wilde's family have been informed, police have confirmed.

Ms Wilde was last seen near a stretch of the River Thet. Picture: Alamy

"Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner," a spokesperson for the police said.

Ms Wilde's discovery in a river is one of several high-profile cases to take place in the UK over the last few weeks.

On December 21, Police Scotland confirmed they had found a body in the River Tay in the search for Clare Marshall.

Just days before, police had found Gaynor Lord in the River Wensum, also in Norfolk,

There is no indicated the cases are linked. Police have said deaths are not suspicious.