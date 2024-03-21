Urgent woodland search for missing teacher last seen a week ago

Authorities, including police, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, are searching Sandall Beat Wood for missing Doncaster woman, Pam Johnson (left). Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police have been scouring woodland near Doncaster in their hunt for a teacher who has been missing for a week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police say they are "working tirelessly" to locate Pam Johnson, 63, who went missing from a home in south Yorkshire last Thursday.

Search teams have now begun combing Sandall Beat Wood one week on from her disappearance.

Ms Johnson was last seen at about 7pm on 14 March at a property in Winchester Avenue, Doncaster.

A woman thought to be Pam, also known as Shirley, was spotted on CCTV about 30 minutes later on Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road.

On Thursday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were conducting searches at nearby Sandall Beat Wood.

The last sighting of Pam Johnson was on Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road, Doncaster, on Wednesday. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The force said specialist officers have been "working tirelessly" to trace Pam’s movements and locate her, with partners, community groups and friends getting involved in the efforts.

Pam is described as a white, 5ft 7ins tall, of average build and with short, mousey brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.

She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Efforts to find missing Doncaster woman Pam, also known as Shirley, remain ongoing as concerns for her welfare continue to grow.



Yesterday (19 March) a digi-van displaying Pam’s photograph and details drove around the Wheatley area to appeal to the public for information. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1y18WXGlq3 — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) March 20, 2024

On Wednesday, a digi-van displaying Pam’s photograph and details drove around the Wheatley area to appeal to the public for information.

The force said they are working with colleagues from Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search the wood.

Read more: Four injured in London house fire as police probe 'anti-Semitic' hate crime

"Those living locally will see a significant presence around Sandall Beat Wood and the surrounding area throughout the day as these searches continue," they added.

Anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that could help, is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.