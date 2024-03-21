Four injured in London house fire as police probe 'anti-Semitic' hate crime

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Picture: James Johnson/Twitter

By Flaminia Luck

Police have launched an investigation into a large fire started deliberately at a house in east London and whether it was an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers responded to reports of the blaze at an address in Newick Road, Hackney, shortly before 12.45pm on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested near the scene made threatening and "allegedly anti-Semitic" comments when detained.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately, the force added.

The ground and first floors of the three-storey house were destroyed by the fire. Picture: LBC

A man in his 60s who suffered minor injuries from the fire was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, the Met said.

He is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Four other people were also injured and taken to hospital, but none are in a life-threatening condition.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze, which left the ground and first floors of the three-storey house destroyed.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled the fire on Newick Road in Hackney. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Met Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: "On his arrest the man made a number of threatening comments, some of which were allegedly antisemitic.

"We take instances of antisemitism extremely seriously and for this reason we're investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

"Undoubtedly this will be extremely concerning news for our Jewish communities in Hackney and beyond, and I and my officers will be engaging with partners including the Community Safety Trust and the Shomrim to answer their questions and listen to their views.

Read more: London is 'the most anti-Semitic city in the West', Israeli minister claims

"Whilst the investigation will continue to explore the motivation for this offence, we believe at this stage that this was centred on a localised housing-related issue.

"We have no indication, at this very early stage, that the motivation was connected with any specific local or global events."

Mr Conway said the Met had a robust policing plan in place, including increased patrols and enhanced police visibility, as Jewish communities begin celebrations for the Purim holiday period.

On Thursday, Israeli government minister said London the most anti-Semitic Western city.

Amichai Chikli said the capital was no longer safe for many Jewish people.

Anti-Semitism in the UK has increased markedly since Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7, and the subsequent war in Gaza.

However, London mayor Sadiq Khan and some Jewish leaders have insisted the city is not a "no-go zone" for Jewish people, despite the anti-Semitism.