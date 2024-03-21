First flights to Rwanda ‘delayed until June’ after House of Lords inflicts series of new defeats on bill

21 March 2024, 00:45 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 00:50

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.
The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The first flights to Rwanda under the Government’s flagship bill will be delayed until June following a series of defeats in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lords backed seven amendments to the Government’s Rwanda bill, as peers again pressed their demands for revisions to the legislation, including overturning the bid to oust the courts from the process.

Home Secretary James Cleverly sought to blame Labour for the latest setback, as he accused opponents in the Lords of delaying the bill while “people are risking their lives” attempting the Channel crossing.

He said: “While Labour and their allies try anything to delay, disrupt or destroy that plan, people are risking their lives in the hands of people who don’t care if they die as long as they pay.

“The talking needs to end so we can get on with the job of saving lives and stopping the boats.”

The latest setbacks mean a continuation of the Westminster stand-off known as parliamentary "ping pong", where the Houses bat one another's proposed changes to draft legislation back and forth.

Mr Sunak previously set the target of deportation flights setting off for Kigali by the Spring.

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury backs shake-up to 'broken' asylum system ahead of showdown over Rwanda Bill

Read more: MPs reject Rwanda Bill amendments as Sunak faces fresh battle with Lords over migrant plan

The House of Lords has inflicted another defeat on the Government's Rwanda bill.
The House of Lords has inflicted another defeat on the Government's Rwanda bill. Picture: Alamy

However, government sources confirmed to The Times that they would not force the bill through parliament before Easter as the Commons goes to recess on March 26, with peers heading away from Westminster a day later.

This means the bill will return to the Commons on April 15 for votes on the amendments and flights to Rwanda are likely to be delayed until June at the earliest.

This is because it will take the Home Office between six to 10 weeks to overcome logistical and legal obstacles after the legislation receives royal assent.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said following the defeat: “The half a billion pound Rwanda scheme is a failing farce, which will only cover less than 1% of asylum arrivals.

"It is clearer than ever that Rishi Sunak knows this plan won't work and only sees it as a political gimmick to get what the former immigration minister described as 'symbolic flights off just before an election'.

"If the Conservatives were ready to implement this, they would be bringing the Bill back to complete the remaining stages next week and get on with it.

"But because their plans aren't ready, they've decided to delay the Bill as well, so they can try to blame everyone else for the chaos they have created, and the fact that they haven't got a proper plan."

James Cleverly accused Labour of delaying the bill while 'people are risking their lives'.
James Cleverly accused Labour of delaying the bill while 'people are risking their lives'. Picture: Alamy

It comes after MPs rejected 10 amendments to the bill earlier this week.

Among the amendments overturned was an attempt to ensure the bill complies with domestic and international law and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Peers also moved an amendment to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they have worked with the UK armed forces or UK Government overseas.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a "long and proud history" of integrating asylum seekers and refugees and said the UK Government had "published evidence" in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

"I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being Minister...I'm not going to tell one now" says Lord Deben

But speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday, Lord Deben said: "The government has said that Rwanda will be safe, but isn't safe at the moment.

"They're asking me to vote that it is safe and I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being a minister. I'm not going to tell one now."

He added: "I want it to be constitutionally right. That's what the House of Lords is there for and that's the one time in which the House of Lords could properly stop a bill because it is unconstitutional."

The scheme could cost taxpayers nearly £2 million for each of the first 300 asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Some 3,529 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey from France, according to the latest provisional Home Office figures.

The bill and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to prevent further legal challenges to the stalled asylum scheme after the Supreme Court ruled the plan was unlawful.

As well as compelling judges to regard the East African country as safe, it would also give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

But the Lords again insisted on an amendment to restore the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and enable them to intervene.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Doug Barrowman was cleared of any wrongdoing in the trial.

Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman cleared of any wrongdoing in tax fraud trial in Spain

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic

Lacey Fletcher's parents were jailed for 40 years altogether.

Parents of woman found ‘melted into maggot-infested sofa’ jailed 40 years for manslaughter

Soccer – International Friendly – Ukraine v Brazil – Pride Park

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment

Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout

The Government faces a fresh battle after the Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

Rwanda Bill delayed until after Easter as House of Lords inflicts multiple fresh defeats on Government

Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'

Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute

Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

Snow could hit the UK later this month

Exact date huge snow storm forecast for later this month

Hospital Shooting Inmate

Three US prison officers shot as gunman helps inmate escape from hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sinclair General Stores on the island of Sanday, Orkney, had intended to order just 80 easter eggs but were instead left with hundreds of boxes

Remote Scottish island has more Easter eggs than residents after local shop makes massive ordering blunder
James Bond is an iconic character that has appeared in 26 films

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond casting rumours

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over access for women

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over its exclusion of women
Luke D'Wit has been convicted unanimously of murdering a married couple after poisoning them with fentanyl

Horrifying moment daughter finds her millionaire parents dead after they were murdered with fentanyl by IT worker
Georgia Election Indictment

Trump can appeal against ruling in Georgia election interference case – judge

Yours for £3.5m - ‘Peerless’ country estate among the ‘finest homes in Wales’ (right)… or a 4-bed semi in north London (left)

Yours for £3.5m - ‘Peerless’ country estate among the ‘finest homes in Wales’… or a 4-bed semi in north London
Prabowo Subianto

Ex-general Prabowo Subianto confirmed as Indonesia’s next president

Clocks will change by an hour

The exact date and time clocks change in March 2024 and what is British Summer Time?

Vaughan Gething confirmed as Wales's new First Minister

Vaughan Gething confirmed as Wales's new first minister

Nadja Swarovski at the Baftas in London in 2017 and (R) at an award show in New York two years later

'The crime is just horrible': Swarovski heiress no longer wears jewellery in London over mugging fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Boss of hospital where Princess Kate was treated speaks out on medical records breach claims
The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit