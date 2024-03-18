MPs reject Rwanda Bill amendments as Sunak faces fresh battle with Lords over migrant plan

18 March 2024, 23:14 | Updated: 18 March 2024, 23:35

The government saw off 10 amendments from peers to the Safety of Rwanda Bill
The government saw off 10 amendments from peers to the Safety of Rwanda Bill. Picture: Alamy/Parliament TV

By Emma Soteriou

MPs have rejected 10 amendments to the Rwanda Bill, with Rishi Sunak set to face a fresh battle with the House of Lords over his migrant plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Majorities ranged between 57 and 78 against the series of amendments - a relatively positive outcome for the government.

But the showdown is set to continue on Wednesday, when peers may once again attempt to make changes in a process known as "ping-pong".

Among the amendments overturned was an attempt to ensure the bill complies with domestic and international law and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Peers also moved an amendment to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they have worked with the UK armed forces or UK Government overseas.

Read more: Rwanda wants slow start to deportations - as spring deportations look unlikely as bill stalls in Parliament

Read more: Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers

The Commons goes into its Easter recess on March 26, with peers heading away from Westminster a day later, meaning that if the Lords maintain their resistance to the legislation it is unlikely to pass before the break.

It could dampen Rishi Sunak's hopes of the first flights carrying asylum seekers taking place in spring.

"I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being Minister...I'm not going to tell one now" says Lord Deben

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a "long and proud history" of integrating asylum seekers and refugees and said the UK Government had "published evidence" in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

But speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday, Lord Deben said: "The government has said that Rwanda will be safe, but isn't safe at the moment.

"They're asking me to vote that it is safe and I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being a minister. I'm not going to tell one now."

He added: "I want it to be constitutionally right. That's what the House of Lords is there for and that's the one time in which the House of Lords could properly stop a bill because it is unconstitutional."

Shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said of the 10 amendments: "They each serve to make this shambolic mess of a bill marginally less absurd, and they would serve only to put in statute what ministers have actually promised from that despatch box.

"Not one of these amendments is designed to prevent the departure of flights to Rwanda, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly and wrongly implied that they will."

The scheme could cost taxpayers nearly £2 million for each of the first 300 asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Cross Question panel debate: 'Should we talk about taking the asylum seekers to Australia?'

Ahead of the debate, Downing Street said the government believed it had "the right bill" and "it remains our plan to get it through as quickly as possible".

Officials "are identifying and have identified the cohort of people who will be the first to board flights" to Rwanda, No10 said.

"We're obviously continuing to work at pace on that, such that the first flights are ready to go in the weeks after the Bill passes," the PM's official spokesman said.

But officials believe there will be just enough time for Mr Sunak to meet his pledge of getting a plane in the air this spring.

Mr Sunak said: "I am still committed to the timeline that I set out previously, which is we aim to get a flight off in the spring.

"It's important that we get the Rwanda scheme up and running because we need to have a deterrent.

"We need to make it clear that if you come here illegally, you won't be able to stay and we will be able to remove you. That is the only way to properly solve the issue of illegal migration.

"We've made good progress. Boat numbers were down by a third last year. That shows that our plan is working, but in order to finish the job, we need the Rwanda scheme through."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

‘Impossible’ for Trump to post civil fraud bond of £356m, say lawyers

Georgia Election Indictment Lawmakers

Trump seeks to appeal against decision not to disqualify DA in Georgia case

Mike Lynch court case

Fallen tech star Mike Lynch painted as fraud mastermind in Hewlett-Packard trial

Russia Crimea

Putin extends rule in Russian election after harshest crackdown since Soviet era

Vacationing Mom Toddler Death

Ohio woman given life after child died when she left her alone to go on holiday

The statue of Captain Tom was put up for auction

Life-size Captain Tom statue sells for over £3,000 after owner is forced to slash price and auction it off from 99p

Transgender Athletes Ban New York Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner backs New York county’s ban on transgender female athletes

A Mayor Eric Adams standing on a stage in front of an audience engaging them with a speech

New York mayor Eric Adams accused of sexually assaulting woman in 1993

Having pleaded guilty to all of the offences, the peer was fined £5,500 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £2,000 and costs of £700.

Tory Peer Zac Goldsmith banned from driving and fined £5,500 after being caught speeding seven times in nine months

Biden Netanyahu

Netanyahu agrees to send officials to US to discuss prospective Rafah operation

Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Smiling Kate spotted on shopping trip with William as she continues recovery from surgery

Palestinians rush to collect the humanitarian aid airdropped into Gaza City, Gaza Strip on March 17 (Mohammed Hajjar/AP)

‘Famine imminent’ in northern Gaza as 70% face ‘catastrophic hunger’

The video shows the BMW being speedily driven before the car crashes into another travelling from the other direction.

Shocking moment motorcyclist catapults into air and off bridge - as BMW driver jailed for nearly five years

Dame Laura Kenny has announced her retirement from cycling

'It's a sacrifice too far': Laura Kenny reveals she has chosen family first over gruelling training for cycling career

Abdow Abdurahman

Brazen thief who stole £100,000 of jewellery from his wealthy girlfriend while she was having a massage jailed

Music-Country Hall of Fame

James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith join Country Music Hall of Fame

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Election

What the Russian election reveals about Putin’s rule

Ms Price did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Katie Price declared bankrupt for second time in five years over unpaid £750,000 tax bill

Estate agent Alex Georgiou has reassured worried residents and claims he will not be charging more.

No rent hikes for current tenants living in flats with Banksy's art but bids from wealthy fans are welcome, says landlord
Obit-Stafford

Astronaut Thomas Stafford, commander of Apollo 10, dies aged 93

Montenegro US

US envoy visits Montenegro to support EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on

APTOPIX Haiti Violence

At least 12 killed as gangs unleash fresh attacks in Haiti’s capital

Christopher Hanley was named as the victim of an attack in Greater Manchester over the weekend

Tributes pour in for ‘loved and devoted family man' who died while ‘trying to stop car thieves taking his Land Rover’
Vladimir Putin has addressed crowds in Moscow, telling them: 'All glory to Russia'

'All glory to Russia': Putin addresses crowds in Moscow after sham election victory

Russia Election

Putin says Russia aims to set up buffer zone inside Ukraine

The British embassy in Kyiv has denied reports of King Charles' death

Ukraine's British embassy forced to deny King Charles has died after false claims made on Russian TV

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate may return to royal duties with the traditional Easter family walk

Kate's return? Princess could take part in traditional Easter Sunday walk to church with family
Meghan Markle (left) shares the same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson (right), a Royal biographer has claimed

Meghan Markle shares same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson, Royal biographer claims
The Princess of Wales was said to be "happy, relaxed and healthy” on a visit to a farm shop in Windsor

Princess of Wales ‘happy and healthy’ on visit to farm shop with William in first public sighting since surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit