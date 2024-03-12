Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers

12 March 2024, 22:13

The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords
The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Failed asylum seekers will be offered 'thousands of pounds' to move to Rwanda in a new voluntary scheme drawn up by ministers.

The scheme is part of a separate deal made between the UK and Rwandan governments than the controversial deportation programme, which faced a recent setback in the House of Lords.

It has been designed by ministers to remove tens of thousands of migrants from the UK who have had their asylum applications rejected but cannot go back to their home, The Times reports.

The failed asylum seekers will instead be given the option to go to Rwanda, which is considered to be a safe country by the UK government.

Failed asylum seekers can already be given £3,000 to return to their home nations but it is the first time migrants will be given money to go to a third country.

Tens of thousands of migrants could benefit from the scheme.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak standing at podium with Stop the Boats
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak standing at podium with Stop the Boats. Picture: Alamy

In 2023, nearly 31,000 asylum applications were rejected by the Home Office.

Then, when they arrive in Rwanda, they will be given help by the authorities there for up to five years.

A government source told the publication: “We hope there will be failed asylum seekers out there who have no right to benefits or work in the UK, might be in hotels for prolonged periods of time and may want to take up the opportunity.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “In the last year, 19,000 people were removed voluntarily from the UK and this is an important part of our efforts to tackle illegal migration.

“We are exploring voluntary relocations for those who have no right to be here to Rwanda, who stand ready to accept people who wish to rebuild their lives and cannot stay in the UK.

“This is in addition to our Safety of Rwanda Bill and Treaty which, when passed, will ensure people who come to the UK illegally are removed to Rwanda.”

Migrant boat spotted in the English Channel on a day multiple boats attempted the crossing
Migrant boat spotted in the English Channel on a day multiple boats attempted the crossing. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the government suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords over its current Rwanda plan.

The plan, which would see people coming to live in the UK without permission deported to Rwanda, was amended five times by the Lords.

Changes include allowing the assumption that Rwanda is a safe country to be rebutted in the courts, making sure that the east African nation cannot be declared safe until a treaty has been signed and can be properly monitored, and has to be fully compliant with UK and international law.

Several of the amendments were backed by a margin of over 100 votes - representing a large defeat of the government.

