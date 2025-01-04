Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they are spotted sharing 'New Year's Eve kiss'

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked reunion rumours after being spotted sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

The pair, who met on Love Island, announced their split earlier this year after five years together.

Molly-Mae and Fury, both 25, were spotted sharing the kiss at a party hosted by Manchester United star Luke Shaw in pictures shared by the Sun.

A source told the publication: “Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place.

“Molly-Mae decided to invite Tommy fairly last minute. It was all very low-key.

Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong.

"They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see.

“But Molly-Mae isn’t ready to launch into something officially yet. She has been very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned.”

The source added: “Tommy’s done lots of work on himself mentally and physically, and is happy to take things slowly.

“They have their daughter to consider so obviously hope to make things work long-term.”

The pair shocked fans when they announced their split in August in an icy social media statement.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."