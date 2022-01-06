'Thatcher with fake tan': Molly-Mae Hague slammed for comments on privilege

6 January 2022, 13:14 | Updated: 6 January 2022, 13:42

The influencer and former Love Island contestant has come under fire for her comments made in a YouTube video
The influencer and former Love Island contestant has come under fire for her comments made in a YouTube video. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has been criticised for "tone deaf" comments she made about privilege and hard work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO, Ms Hague - who was appointed creative director of online clothing brand Pretty Little Thing (PLT) last year - said people could "literally go in any direction" with their lives if they 'want it enough' and put in the work.

"I just think you're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it," she says in the clip, from an episode titled Molly-Mae: How She Became Creative Director Of PLT At 22.

"You can literally go in any direction."

Read more: 'We can't have mob rule', Grant Shapps tells LBC after Colston Four cleared

Read more: Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

She went on: "When I've spoken in the past I've been slammed a little bit, with people saying 'it's easy for you to say that, you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct'.

"And I'm like, but technically what I'm saying is correct – we do.

"So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we're raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future."

She then said: "And I’ll go to any length. I've worked my absolute a*** off to get where I am now."

Social media users have hit out at her comments, with the user sharing the viral clip captioning it: "If you’re homeless just buy a house."

Another branded the former Love Islander "Margaret Thatcher with a fake tan", with another Twitter user criticising the 'Thatcherism' present in influencer culture as a whole.

Read more: European Court throws out 'gay cake' discrimination case

Read more: Paramedic killed in crash between cement lorry and ambulance in Kent

"Molly Mae is a prime example of how influencers promote individualist narratives and a very right-wing world-view," wrote the user.

"Thatcherite talking-points dressed up in "inspirational" influencer speak."

Another pointed out that other workers at PLT were unlikely to agree with Ms Hague's world-view, writing: "You know who works harder than Molly Mae and aren't paid a fraction of what she earns?? The workers in the sweatshops of the company where she’s creative director."

Others hit out at the idea of meritocracy, with one saying: "Molly Mae won’t be the first to mention it nor the last, but this 'meritocratic' society everyone tries to present is utter b*****t. Your class status at birth will determine how far you go, not your work ethic."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

National Insurance contributions are due to rise by 1.25p in the pound from April

Chancellor says NI rise will go ahead despite families facing ‘£1,200’ hike in bills

Members of the ambulance service console each other at the scene

Paramedic killed in crash between cement lorry and ambulance in Kent

French health workers who meet certain criteria will be able to carry on working even if they test positive for Covid

France allows Covid positive health workers to continue working instead of self isolating

Gatwick has diverted three flights after IT difficulties

Gatwick airport control tower IT trouble sparks diversions and delays

A yellow weather warning has been issued in the UK ahead of freezing tempratures

Weather warning issued for plummeting temperatures, lightning, hail and 10cm of snow

Weather

Paramedic releases shocking video showing reality of Covid staff shortages affecting NHS

Paramedic releases shocking video showing how Covid staff shortages are affecting NHS

Mohammad Malik, 29, took out a billboard ad campaign and set up a website to try and find a wife

Bachelor takes out billboard campaign to find a wife and 'save him from arranged marriage'

Activist Gareth Lee's case was as been ruled inadmissible by the European Courts of Human Rights

European Court throws out 'gay cake' discrimination case

A Government minister has condemned the Colston four verdict

'We can't have mob rule', Grant Shapps tells LBC after Colston Four cleared

A new 50p coin has been unveiled by the Royal Mint ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Mint unveils commemorative 50p coin head of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Campaigners also entered a theatre in Milton Keynes at the protests on December 29

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at Milton Keynes anti-vax protest

Meghan Markle will receive £1 in damages

Meghan Markle to receive £1 in damages over privacy case

Ramarni Crosby's family paid a moving tribute to him.

'Heart of gold': Family of Ramarni Crosby pay tribute to murdered teen

Djokovic was given an exemption to enter Australia for the tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

Maxwell was convicted in December

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for retrial after juror says they were sexual abuse victim

Harvey Parker's family has been informed of the body's recovery

Body recovered from Thames as police search for missing Harvey Parker

Latest News

See more Latest News

Li Jingwei points to a detailed map he drew from memory of his childhood village as he sits in Lankao in central China's Henan Province

Chinese man reunites with family thanks to map drawn from childhood memory
Pope Francis says couples who choose pets over having children are 'selfish'

Pope says couples who choose pets over having children are 'selfish' and 'lesser'
The Thwaites glacier in Antarctica

Scientists begin mission to explore Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier
Riot police officers in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Dozens killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

A rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts

China sets out launch plans amid target to complete space station by end of 2022
Joe Biden

Biden prepares to mark a year since violent insurrection in US
Riot police in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Russia-led alliance sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as protests escalate
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

Virus Outbreak France

France hits staggering new coronavirus case record

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia

Philadelphia house fire leaves 13 dead including seven children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict
'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

The former army officer hit out at Sir Tony Blair

Iraq War hero 'astonished' that 'hypocrite' Tony Blair doesn't turn down knighthood
Nick Ferrari was questioning the Care Minister

Nick Ferrari grills minister over calls to slash VAT to prevent fuel bill crisis
Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP
NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

Ben Kentish grills PM over pressure on NHS amid Omicron spread

Ben Kentish grills PM over pressure on NHS amid Omicron spread

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police